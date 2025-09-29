Your tip
MAGA Meltdown!: Donald Trump Critic Bad Bunny Chosen to Play Super Bowl Halftime Show and Sparks Fears He'll Use Spectacle to Slam President's Immigration Policy

picture of Bad Bunny and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Bad Bunny has been confirmed as the Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show performer — and it's not gone down well with MAGA supporters.

Sept. 29 2025, Published 8:44 a.m. ET

Bad Bunny's confirmation as the Super Bowl 2026 Halftime show performer has sparked a wave of criticism from MAGA commentators.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 31-year-old rapper, who was announced as the NFL showpiece's headliner on Sunday evening, recently cited ICE agents as a reason he didn't schedule any mainland U.S. dates for his upcoming tour.

picture of Bad Bunny
Source: MEGA

MAGA commentators fear Bad Bunny will use the show to push anti-Trump views.

And in his recent single NUEVAYoL — which was released over the summer — a voice sounding suspiciously similar to Trump's is also heard issuing an apology to "immigrants in America".

MAGA commentators went ballistic online after the announcement, with some predicting Bad Bunny would hijack the American platform to push a "woke" narrative and criticize Trump's immigration policy.

DEI critic Robby Starbuck claimed the NFL has "decided to make the Super Bowl political" by choosing the Puerto Rican pop star as the halftime performer.

"This is not a pick designed to unite football fans or let people just enjoy the show. It was a pick designed to divide fans and no doubt Bad Bunny will find some way to push a woke message," Starbuck wrote on X.

Immigration Policy

picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Bad Bunny has previously criticised Donald Trump's war on immigration.

"Are NFL owners in on this idiocy or are they just culturally that disconnected from reality and how Roger uses the NFL to push left wing social issues? Is it that hard to pick a unifying music act who doesn’t want to peddle woke propaganda?

"Does this guy really scream American football to anyone? Be for real with me. No one thinks he does. This isn't about music, it's about putting a guy on stage who hates Trump and MAGA."

Conservative radio host Dan O'Donnell insinuated that the artist was a sellout to his fans for skipping the U.S. on tour but signing up for the halftime show.

"Bad Bunny said two weeks ago he won't perform in the U.S. because he's scared ICE agents would deport his fans," O'Donnell wrote. "Turns out his business sense far outweighs his moral convictions."

'It's Going To Be Epic'

picture of Bad Bunny
Source: MEGA

Liberals are delighted Bad Bunny has landed the gig.

Pennsylvania podcaster Erick Klambara wrote: "Having Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl Halftime Show is the equivalent of having Morgan Wallen at a soccer game in Mexico. It's just not a good fit at all for the sport."

Conservative political commentator and YouTuber Benny Johnson also accused the NFL of "self-destructing year after year."

While the MAGA faithful are not impressed, liberals are enthused by the prospect of Bad Bunny starring at the Super Bowl next year and potentially condemning Trump's immigration stance on the biggest stage possible.

"The MAGA meltdown over bad bunny is gonna be epic," said one user.

picture of Bad Bunny
Source: MEGA

Bad Bunny scooped the honor after Taylor Swift and Adele were linked with the showpiece.

Another commented: "Bad Bunny is going to be the Super Bowl half time show. In other news, republicans and maga everywhere slowly cry themselves to sleep…"

"Bad Bunny performing at the Super Bowl is the biggest F.U. to the current administration," a third wrote. "He's not touring in the U.S. because of fears that 'ICE could be outside (my concert).' But now, For one night, America’s biggest halftime event will be in Spanish. Achoooo PR."

The singer, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, sent a clear message to the Latino community after being unveiled as the halftime act.

He said: "What I'm feeling goes beyond myself. It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history."

While the league still has a significant say in who performs, Jay Z's Roc Nation company has been primarily tasked with selecting the Super Bowl halftime show act since 2019 as its "live music entertainment strategist".

