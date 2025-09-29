MAGA Meltdown!: Donald Trump Critic Bad Bunny Chosen to Play Super Bowl Halftime Show and Sparks Fears He'll Use Spectacle to Slam President's Immigration Policy

And in his recent single NUEVAYoL — which was released over the summer — a voice sounding suspiciously similar to Trump's is also heard issuing an apology to "immigrants in America".

MAGA commentators went ballistic online after the announcement, with some predicting Bad Bunny would hijack the American platform to push a "woke" narrative and criticize Trump's immigration policy.

DEI critic Robby Starbuck claimed the NFL has "decided to make the Super Bowl political" by choosing the Puerto Rican pop star as the halftime performer.

"This is not a pick designed to unite football fans or let people just enjoy the show. It was a pick designed to divide fans and no doubt Bad Bunny will find some way to push a woke message," Starbuck wrote on X.