Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Howard Stern
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Howard Stern's Fight for His Empire — Shock Jock Struggling to Finalize Deal With SiriusXM as $500million Contract Comes to an End

photo of howard stern
Source: MEGA

Howard Stern's fight for empire intensifies as SiriusXM deal ends with $500million contract expiration.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 29 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Shattered shock jock Howard Stern is fighting to save his job at SiriusXM and hang on to his self-proclaimed title as King of All Media – but the satellite network is aiming to sideline the aging star after the conclusion of his current contract to clear the field for more relevant talent, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But if Stern, 71, fails to secure a profitable new deal, he plans to save face by announcing he's leaving his radio home of two decades to be by the side of his ailing mom, 97-year-old Ray Schiffman Stern, according to sources.

Article continues below advertisement

Howard Stern's Fight To Save His Job

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Stern's contract is coming to an end after five years.
Source: YouTube/Howard Stern Show

Stern's contract is coming to an end after five years.

Article continues below advertisement

The professional blabbermouth recently blindsided fans – and his 95 employees – by unexpectedly announcing that he'd return to The Howard Stern Show nearly a week later than planned from his scheduled summer break.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources suggested the move had a secondary motive to show SiriusXM he doesn't need the job he's scrambling to keep as he attempts to nail down a new agreement since his five-year $500 million deal expires at the end of 2025.

However, sources told RadarOnline.com that the host's popularity is fading and SiriusXM wants to free up cash to hold on to hot properties like Call Her Daddy podcast queen Alex Cooper, 31, and ESPN firebrand Stephen A. Smith, 57.

"Stern is bleeding listeners – and SiriusXM knows it," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "They're looking at who's next. Alex Cooper is the future of the platform – they gave her $125 million for three years for a reason. She's young, digital-first and advertisers love her."

Article continues below advertisement

Who Will Take Howard Stern's Spot?

Article continues below advertisement
Scott Greenstein calls Stephen A. Smith a 'singular talent and one of the most influential voices in media today.'
Source: MEGA

Scott Greenstein calls Stephen A. Smith a 'singular talent and one of the most influential voices in media today.'

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Elton John

EXCLUSIVE: Sir Elton John, 78, Sparks Health Fears! Rocketman's Weight Woes Leave Pals Concerned as He Struggles With Potentially Fatal Diabetes Diagnosis

britney spears slams ex sam asghari deleted social media post

EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears Blasts Marriage to Ex-husband Sam Asghari in Deleted Social Media Post... Before the Fitness Trainer Fired Back at Troubled Singer's Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Smith recently inked a multiyear contract with SiriusXM to provide a daily talk show for Mad Dog Sports Radio and another spot where he can blather about weekly current events and pop culture.

"Stephen A. is a singular talent and one of the most influential voices in media today," gushed SiriusXM's president and chief content officer Scott Greenstein.

Insiders also claimed talks with Stern hit a roadblock as the company considers making a lowball offer that they don't intend for him to take.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
SiriusXM plans to elevate Cooper and Smith to carry the brand into the next decade.
Source: MEGA

SiriusXM plans to elevate Cooper and Smith to carry the brand into the next decade.

Meanwhile, Stern has shared that his personal life has hit some rough patches – including the 2022 prostate cancer death of his 99-year-old dad, Ben, his pandemic-era arguments with wife Beth Ostrosky, 53, over his germophobe ways and his beloved mom's ongoing problems with physical pain.

Now, the spy says SiriusXM is letting Stern know he's yesterday's news.

"They want to move up Alex Cooper and Stephen A. Smith," the insider shared. "Those are the names they see carrying the brand into the next decade."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.