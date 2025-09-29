EXCLUSIVE: Howard Stern's Fight for His Empire — Shock Jock Struggling to Finalize Deal With SiriusXM as $500million Contract Comes to an End

Shattered shock jock Howard Stern is fighting to save his job at SiriusXM and hang on to his self-proclaimed title as King of All Media – but the satellite network is aiming to sideline the aging star after the conclusion of his current contract to clear the field for more relevant talent, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But if Stern, 71, fails to secure a profitable new deal, he plans to save face by announcing he's leaving his radio home of two decades to be by the side of his ailing mom, 97-year-old Ray Schiffman Stern, according to sources.