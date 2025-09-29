EXCLUSIVE: Sir Elton John, 78, Sparks Health Fears! Rocketman's Weight Woes Leave Pals Concerned as He Struggles With Potentially Fatal Diabetes Diagnosis
Sept. 29 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Roly-poly Rocket Man Elton John is losing the battle of the bulge once again, and his sudden 60-pound weight gain has his inner circle terrified for his health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 78-year-old music legend slimmed down dramatically last November, but recent photos show he's regained all that weight – and then some.
Elton John's Weight Woes
Known for his lifelong weight woes, the Honky Cat singer once joked, "I go up and down like a bloody yo-yo," but his latest food fault is no laughing matter.
"He's packed these pounds back on quickly, and that's a huge concern, especially at his age and with his health history," revealed a source.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, John's extreme weight loss last year came after a potentially fatal diabetes diagnosis.
Scared skinny, the 5-foot-7 I'm Still Standing hitmaker says he drastically altered his diet after tipping the scales at over 220 pounds.
But just 10 months after wowing fans with his super slimdown, he appears to have regressed to his old bad habits – and a snitch blames John's sweet tooth.
"He's got type 2 diabetes, so he's not supposed to have any sugar. He was doing well for a while, but his cravings have obviously taken over," said a source.
Elton John Packing On The Pounds
Longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin told RadarOnline.com it looks like John's packed on more than 60 pounds recently.
Dr. Stuart Fischer, who authored The Park Avenue Diet, warned yo-yo dieting "forces the pancreas to work triple overtime and as a result the body runs out of insulin and the pancreas fails."
But the New York-based MD points to John's ticker as his biggest worry, noting: "It's a strain on his heart to have that sort of extra weight."