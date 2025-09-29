Your tip
Britney Spears
EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears Blasts Marriage to Ex-husband Sam Asghari in Deleted Social Media Post... Before the Fitness Trainer Fired Back at Troubled Singer's Claims

britney spears slams ex sam asghari deleted social media post
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears blasted her marriage to ex-husband Sam Asghari in a deleted social media post.

Sept. 29 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Ouch! Britney Spears appears to have invalidated her 2022 marriage to Sam Asghari, calling the two-year union a "fake distraction."

In a since-deleted Instagram post – alongside a nude photo, natch – the 43-year-old said it felt "weird" that she and Asghari were married, saying it was the result of being away from Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden, 19, her sons with ex Kevin Federline, during her controversial conservatorship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Britney Spears' Shocking Marriage Confession

britney spears slams ex sam asghari deleted social media post
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears said losing contact with sons Sean and Jayden were the hardest years of her life.

"The hardest years of my life were my two sons gone for those 3 years," she wrote. "I was cut off from calling or texting and I remember in shock my secret to survival was denial and a lot of tears."

Sam Asghari Said Marriage To Britney Spears Was 'Real' To Him

Source: MEGA

Sam Asghari said his marriage to Britney Spears was real and that he will always have love for her.

For his part, Asghari has a different perspective, saying through a rep: "Our marriage was very real to me. It may have been short, but we were together for seven years. I was in love with her, will always have love for her, and wish her the best, always."

