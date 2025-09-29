EXCLUSIVE: Justice for JonBenét Ramsey 'Fading Away' as Key Suspects Die and DNA Obtained Avoids Additional Testing — as the Toddler's Father Still Fights for Answers

Haney joined a growing list of witnesses, investigators and persons of interest who have succumbed since the 6-year-old pageant princess was snatched from her Boulder, Colorado, bed, sexually abused, then bludgeoned and garroted on Christmas Day 1996 in a crime that shook the country.

"These people are dying and justice is just fading away," an expert JonBenet investigator told RadarOnline.com.

"With all these witnesses dying, they are going to have a tough time prosecuting this case if and when they make an arrest."

Among the dead are JonBenet's mom, Patsy, who died of ovarian cancer in 2006; retired detective Lou Smit, who was hired by the tragic child's dad, John Ramsey, to investigate the case and died in 2010; and Bill McReynolds, a close family friend and person of interest, who died in 2002.