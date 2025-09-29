EXCLUSIVE: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Health Fears Erupt – Pro Wrestler Turned Actor, 53, Sparked Fan Concern After Debuting Much Thinner Figure During Red Carpet Appearance
Sept. 29 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson teared up during the 15-minute standing ovation his new film, The Smashing Machine, received at the Venice International Film Festival on September 2, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Rock's Shocking Weight Loss
The 53-year-old, who plays an MMA fighter battling opioid addiction, has been garnering Oscar buzz for the drama, based on the life of Mark Kerr. But it was his slimmed-down physique that really got people talking.
Known for his bulging muscles and epic "cheat day" meals, Johnson has shed an estimated 60 pounds from his 6-foot-5 frame. An insider told RadarOnline.com the action hero deliberately changed his workouts and diet to achieve a less ripped look.
"Dwayne's very regulated," added the source. "He's a total pro who knows his body inside and out."
The Rock's Big Plans For His Acting Career
The transformation might not just be physical.
According to the insider, the veteran of blockbuster franchises like Fast & Furious and Jumanji is looking to expand his horizons when it comes to his career.
"That's a big reason why he's dropped the weight – he wants to shed the beefcake look for a while and go for parts that will enable him to be taken more seriously as an actor."
Indeed, the in-demand star recently admitted to the New York Times that he'd been questioning what was driving him.
"The truth is, I looked around a few years ago and I started to think, 'Am I living my dream,'" he said.
"'Or am I living other people's dreams?'"