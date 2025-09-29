EXCLUSIVE: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Health Fears Erupt – Pro Wrestler Turned Actor, 53, Sparked Fan Concern After Debuting Much Thinner Figure During Red Carpet Appearance

The 53-year-old, who plays an MMA fighter battling opioid addiction, has been garnering Oscar buzz for the drama, based on the life of Mark Kerr. But it was his slimmed-down physique that really got people talking.

Known for his bulging muscles and epic "cheat day" meals, Johnson has shed an estimated 60 pounds from his 6-foot-5 frame. An insider told RadarOnline.com the action hero deliberately changed his workouts and diet to achieve a less ripped look.

"Dwayne's very regulated," added the source. "He's a total pro who knows his body inside and out."