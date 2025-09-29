EXCLUSIVE: Epstein Stress is 'Killing' Bill Clinton — 'Frail' Ex-Prez, 79, Facing 'Heart Problems' Just Weeks After He Was Subpoenaed to Testify Before Congress Over Ties to Sick Pedo

"He appears to be at risk for a cardiac rhythm disturbance by virtue of carrying this equipment around," said renowned internist Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated Clinton. "This is very serious because the arrhythmia can come out of nowhere."

Fischer added, "Psychological stress has a very direct effect on the human heart."

The shocking development comes after RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that sources claimed Bill's 50-year marriage to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, 77, is on the brink of a bust-up as legislators seek to compel the skirt-chaser to tell all about his dealings with Epstein.