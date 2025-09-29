EXCLUSIVE: Epstein Stress is 'Killing' Bill Clinton — 'Frail' Ex-Prez, 79, Facing 'Heart Problems' Just Weeks After He Was Subpoenaed to Testify Before Congress Over Ties to Sick Pedo
Sept. 29 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Frail former President Bill Clinton has sparked new fears for his health by being spotted with a portable defibrillator – mere weeks after the 79-year-old was subpoenaed to testify before a congressional committee investigating the Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking scandal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Now, experts believe the ex-commander-in-cheat's heart is buckling under the stress of having to spill his guts before the House Oversight Committee probing his chummy past relationship with dead pedophile Epstein, potentially making him the 24th person associated with the billionaire creep to drop dead under murky circumstances.
Bill Clinton's Health Fears Amid Epstein Drama
"He appears to be at risk for a cardiac rhythm disturbance by virtue of carrying this equipment around," said renowned internist Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated Clinton. "This is very serious because the arrhythmia can come out of nowhere."
Fischer added, "Psychological stress has a very direct effect on the human heart."
The shocking development comes after RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that sources claimed Bill's 50-year marriage to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, 77, is on the brink of a bust-up as legislators seek to compel the skirt-chaser to tell all about his dealings with Epstein.
The Democratic power couple was recently photographed departing an airport in New York's swanky Hamptons with a member of his security team carrying a Propaq MD Air Medical Bag – featuring a machine that discharges a very low voltage of electricity to stimulate the heart.
"If you miss ventricular fibrillation, the window of opportunity where you must hopefully treat it is very small – and the person can die immediately," Fischer warned. "It can happen at any second."
Bill, who endured successful quadruple bypass surgery in 2004, was slapped with the congressional subpoena last month – as was former first lady Hillary and eight others.
Bill Clinton's Ties With Epstein Exposed
Sources said the two-term POTUS took multiple rides on Epstein's private jet, known as the Lolita Express, and even visited the disgraced moneyman's NYC mansion.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the committee is conducting a deep dive into Epstein, who was mysteriously found hanged in his NYC jail cell in 2019 at age 66 while awaiting trial for allegedly trafficking underage girls to his rich and powerful clientele.
A political insider with close ties to Bill – who had a notorious extramarital affair in the 1990s with White House intern Monica Lewinsky – believes he purposely flaunted the defibrillator in an act of "self-preservation" that may prevent him from testifying.
"The former president is reminding the world that he is not in great shape and any stress that comes from the Epstein investigation will be deleterious to his health," the insider told RadarOnline.com.
"He's letting the public and Washington, D.C., know if they are thinking about going after him, he will make sure he's not available to testify."
Last month, RadarOnline.com was the first to reveal the staggering body count linked to Epstein's orbit – with the deceased including Princess Diana, Clinton's former White House advisor Mark Middleton, three of the financier's accusers, his butler, lawyers, accountants, investigative journalists and clients.