Home > Celebrity > Dolly Parton

Dolly Health Fears: Country Icon Parton, 79, Pulls Out of Another Major Event Due to Mystery 'Health Challenges' As Concern Grows Over Her Well-Being

Photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton has sparked fresh concern for her health by pulling out of another major event, days after postponing Las Vegas residency.

Sept. 30 2025, Published 5:10 p.m. ET

Dolly Parton has pulled out of another major event days after she postponed her Las Vegas residency due to ill health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The country icon, 79, was set to receive a prestigious honor at the 16th Governor Awards in Hollywood, California, on November 16.

Award Show Snub

picture of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Parton was set to pick up a prestigious honor at the ceremony.

However, it’s been revealed she will now skip the event, sparking further concern from fans.

One social media user wrote: "Dolly is a national treasure! Lord, please heal whatever it is that is affecting her health."

Parton was to be awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' board of governors at the ceremony.

Previous winners who also missed out on collecting the award include Quincy Jones, who was set to be honored just days after his death at 91 last year.

The 9 to 5 hitmaker's award show snub comes just days after she announced that her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency will be postponed.

Vegas No-Show

picture of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

The country star blamed her Las Vegas postponement on medical 'procedures.'

The music icon shared the news directly with fans on Instagram Sunday, explaining that she has been facing health challenges that require her to undergo several medical procedures.

She wrote: "I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts.

"As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures."

In her signature humor, she joked that it felt like time for her "100,000-mile check-up," clarifying that it wasn't her "usual trip to see (her) plastic surgeon."

'I'm Not Quittin'

picture of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Parton insists she's not retiring, despite health setbacks.

"Don't worry about me quittin' the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet," she added.

"But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding."

The new Las Vegas dates will now run from September 2026, with rescheduled shows spanning from September 17 to September 26.

Earlier this month, Parton – whose husband Carl Dean passed away in March aged 82 – sparked concern over her health after canceling a prescheduled trip to Dollywood, where she had been set to announce the park’s latest attraction.

picture of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Parton also pulled out of an appearance at her Dollywood theme park.

Although the singer was unable to attend the event in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, she revealed in a pre-recorded video message that she was recovering from kidney stones.

"Hello Dollywood! It's me! I know, I'm here and you're there and wondering why that is," Parton said in the clip, uploaded to X by news anchor Marcus Leshock.

The superstar went on to explain her health issue, telling fans, "I had a little problem. I had a kidney stone."

"Turns out there was an infection," she explained. "And the doctor said: 'You don't need to be traveling around this minute... You need a few days to feel better.' So he suggested I not go to Dollywood today."

