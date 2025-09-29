Fears For Dolly: Iconic Country Star Parton, 79, Postpones Las Vegas Residency Due to 'Health Challenges' Months After 'Devastating' Death of Husband

Her health woes come just seven months after the death of her longtime husband Carl Dean at the age of 82.

Taking to Instagram to confirm her postponements, she wrote: "I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts.

"As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures.

"As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!

"In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you."