Home > Celebrity > Dolly Parton

Fears For Dolly: Iconic Country Star Parton, 79, Postpones Las Vegas Residency Due to 'Health Challenges' Months After 'Devastating' Death of Husband

Photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton has triggered fresh health concerns after postponing planned Las Vegas residency due to more health woes.

Sept. 29 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Dolly Parton has sparked fresh fears for her well-being after she canceled her Las Vegas residency due to health concerns.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the country icon, 79, will be undergoing a series of medical procedures, which means she'll be unable to perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace this December.

Dolly Parton Reveals Health Struggles

picture of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Parton admitted she's been 'dealing with some health challenges'.

Her health woes come just seven months after the death of her longtime husband Carl Dean at the age of 82.

Taking to Instagram to confirm her postponements, she wrote: "I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts.

"As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures.

"As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!

"In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you."

picture of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

The 'Jolene' singer will be undergoing some 'medical procedures'.

She added: "While I'll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say.

"And don’t worry about me quitting’ the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet.

"But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding."

Parton's Vegas residency will now run from September 17 to September 26, 2026.

Earlier this month, RadarOnline.com revealed Paton abruptly canceled an appearance at her Tennessee theme park due to a health issue.

Dollywood Drama

picture of Dolly Parton and late husband Carl Dean
Source: MEGA

Parton's health concerns come seven months after her husband's death.

The Jolene singer broke the news to fans in a video, which was played at Dollywood and shared on social media.

She told viewers: "Hello Dollywood! It's me! I know, I'm here and you're there and wondering why that is. I had a little problem. I had a kidney stone."

As uncomfortable and painful as kidney stones are already, Parton revealed her condition took a turn for the worse.

Parton continued: "Turns out there was an infection. And the doctor said, 'You don't need to be traveling around this minute... You need a few days to feel better.'

"So, he suggested I not go to Dollywood today."

The 9 to 5 singer attempted to console disappointed Dollywood visitors by saying she would be at the amusement park "in spirit" and was "looking forward" to making up the appearance in the future.

She added her illness wasn't critical, she "just can't do it today."

