Desperate To Remain Royal? Meghan Markle Shows Off Lavish Floral Display Arranged with Queen Anne's Lace in $14Million Mansion... as Prince Harry Fights to Rejoin Family
Sept. 29 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has given fans a rare look inside her and Prince Harry's $14million Montecito mansion as the royal renegade desperately tries to work his way back into the royal family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While showing off the estate's stunning interiors, the Duchess of Sussex appeared to show some love to her in-laws when she stopped to point out a lavish floral display featuring a nod to the royals.
Meghan Markle's Instagram Nod To The Royals
Markle, 44, took to her Instagram Story to share a glimpse of her living room.
In the photo, the couple's beagle, Mia, is lounging on a plush chair next to an extravagant floral arrangement.
She captioned the post: "Delphinium, Nigella, Veronica – meet As ever. With garden roses and Queen Anne's lace (and a very sleepy Mia). Looking lovely, ladies."
While Queen Anne is not a direct relative of Harry's, she ruled Great Britain from 1702 to 1714. The lifestyle brand founder's decision to choose – and highlight – Queen Anne's Lace, a whimsy, flowering plant, appeared to suggest she was extending her own olive branch to her in-laws.
Meghan Markle Feared She Was 'Losing' Prince Harry After His Meeting With King Charles
Markle's post comes after Harry met with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles III, 76.
As RadarOnline.com reported, insiders claimed Meghan was wary of the royal family's intentions and feared she was losing Harry.
A source said: "Harry's still buzzing off the back of his meeting with his father, and Meghan is pleased for him, to an extent.
"But, at the same time, she still worries the Palace could be using divide-and-conquer tactics, and it hasn't helped that Harry has basically just thrown himself at their feet. He's clearly very homesick and desperate to build on the positives of the meeting, and it's taking a lot of his focus away from their life in America."
Meanwhile, Markle appeared to ease up on her apprehension about reconciling with her in-laws since Harry's meeting.
Sources claimed Harry has expressed a desire to spend more time in his home country with his young family following his meeting with Charles.
Markle was said to be open to visiting the U.K., but only if they stayed in the Cotswolds, a celebrity hotspot.
Insiders also claimed Charles may be willing to offer a royal residence to the Sussexes, though it would be far away from Kate Middleton and Prince William, the latter whom is said to still be feuding with the royal renegade.
An insider shared: "There are plenty of empty properties on the estate. The royal family is not exactly short of accommodation at the moment. But I don't think being next door to William and Kate would go down too well."
Instead of staying at a royal residence, sources claimed Markle preferred to stay in the scenic, star-studded village if she had to go across the pond to visit her in-laws.
Harry is also said to swear blind that there is "no move" being made by him "to be back in the institution."
Another source added: "Harry would love to come back to the U.K. more. His plans are driven by the causes that he supports – if they say, 'We'd really like you to come over,' he will try to make it work.
"It's driven by the requests. He would love to do as much as possible."