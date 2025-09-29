Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

Desperate To Remain Royal? Meghan Markle Shows Off Lavish Floral Display Arranged with Queen Anne's Lace in $14Million Mansion... as Prince Harry Fights to Rejoin Family

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle flaunted her royal ties and $14million mansion on social media.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 29 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Meghan Markle has given fans a rare look inside her and Prince Harry's $14million Montecito mansion as the royal renegade desperately tries to work his way back into the royal family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While showing off the estate's stunning interiors, the Duchess of Sussex appeared to show some love to her in-laws when she stopped to point out a lavish floral display featuring a nod to the royals.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle's Instagram Nod To The Royals

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Meghan Markle's Instagram Story
Source: @MEGHAN/INSTAGRAM

Markle gave a nod to her royal in-laws

Markle, 44, took to her Instagram Story to share a glimpse of her living room.

In the photo, the couple's beagle, Mia, is lounging on a plush chair next to an extravagant floral arrangement.

She captioned the post: "Delphinium, Nigella, Veronica – meet As ever. With garden roses and Queen Anne's lace (and a very sleepy Mia). Looking lovely, ladies."

While Queen Anne is not a direct relative of Harry's, she ruled Great Britain from 1702 to 1714. The lifestyle brand founder's decision to choose – and highlight – Queen Anne's Lace, a whimsy, flowering plant, appeared to suggest she was extending her own olive branch to her in-laws.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle Feared She Was 'Losing' Prince Harry After His Meeting With King Charles

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle's choice to use Queen's Anne Lace in her floral arrangement was a nod for Harry's heritage.

Markle's post comes after Harry met with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles III, 76.

As RadarOnline.com reported, insiders claimed Meghan was wary of the royal family's intentions and feared she was losing Harry.

A source said: "Harry's still buzzing off the back of his meeting with his father, and Meghan is pleased for him, to an extent.

"But, at the same time, she still worries the Palace could be using divide-and-conquer tactics, and it hasn't helped that Harry has basically just thrown himself at their feet. He's clearly very homesick and desperate to build on the positives of the meeting, and it's taking a lot of his focus away from their life in America."

Article continues below advertisement

Split photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, King Charles
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Markle felt like she was 'losing' Harry after his meeting with King Charles.

Meanwhile, Markle appeared to ease up on her apprehension about reconciling with her in-laws since Harry's meeting.

Sources claimed Harry has expressed a desire to spend more time in his home country with his young family following his meeting with Charles.

Markle was said to be open to visiting the U.K., but only if they stayed in the Cotswolds, a celebrity hotspot.

Insiders also claimed Charles may be willing to offer a royal residence to the Sussexes, though it would be far away from Kate Middleton and Prince William, the latter whom is said to still be feuding with the royal renegade.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Composite photo of Prince Andrew, Rebecca Ferguson and Jeffrey Epstein

Christmas Crisis: Disgraced Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Frozen Out of Royal Holiday Plans After Fresh Details About Epstein Relationship Were Leaked

Split photo of King Charles and Prince Harry

EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' Brutal Secret Prince Harry Reunion U-Turn — 'The King Will NEVER Let Him Become Working Royal Anymore as He Represents Everything That Disgusts Him'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Sources said Harry wants to bring his family over to the U.K. to visit his cancer-stricken father.

An insider shared: "There are plenty of empty properties on the estate. The royal family is not exactly short of accommodation at the moment. But I don't think being next door to William and Kate would go down too well."

Instead of staying at a royal residence, sources claimed Markle preferred to stay in the scenic, star-studded village if she had to go across the pond to visit her in-laws.

Harry is also said to swear blind that there is "no move" being made by him "to be back in the institution."

Another source added: "Harry would love to come back to the U.K. more. His plans are driven by the causes that he supports – if they say, 'We'd really like you to come over,' he will try to make it work.

"It's driven by the requests. He would love to do as much as possible."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.