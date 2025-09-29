Desperate To Remain Royal? Meghan Markle Shows Off Lavish Floral Display Arranged with Queen Anne's Lace in $14Million Mansion... as Prince Harry Fights to Rejoin Family

While showing off the estate's stunning interiors, the Duchess of Sussex appeared to show some love to her in-laws when she stopped to point out a lavish floral display featuring a nod to the royals.

Meghan Markle has given fans a rare look inside her and Prince Harry 's $14million Montecito mansion as the royal renegade desperately tries to work his way back into the royal family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Markle, 44, took to her Instagram Story to share a glimpse of her living room.

In the photo, the couple's beagle, Mia, is lounging on a plush chair next to an extravagant floral arrangement.

She captioned the post: "Delphinium, Nigella, Veronica – meet As ever. With garden roses and Queen Anne's lace (and a very sleepy Mia). Looking lovely, ladies."

While Queen Anne is not a direct relative of Harry's, she ruled Great Britain from 1702 to 1714. The lifestyle brand founder's decision to choose – and highlight – Queen Anne's Lace, a whimsy, flowering plant, appeared to suggest she was extending her own olive branch to her in-laws.