'Wheel of Fortune' Chaos Erupts: 'Super Skinny' Ryan Seacrest, 50, Sparks Fears He's 'Headed for a Burnout' as Vanna White May Be 'Replaced' Over Salary Gap Following Pat Sajak's Departure
Sept. 29 2025, Published 1:35 p.m. ET
Ryan Seacrest received mixed reactions when he was named Pat Sajak's successor on Wheel of Fortune in 2023, but things have taken a turn as the American Idol host is said to be falling apart, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 50-year-old sparked concern at a recent filming of the iconic game show, as one insider claimed a "confused" Seacrest looked "super skinny."
What's Wrong With Ryan Seacrest?
The source added: "The producers kept having to help him. It was hard to watch because he forgot names and had to refer to his notes a lot."
The star is known for his brutal work schedule, as he handles Wheel of Fortune, American Idol, his radio show, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and he recently hosted the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Seacrest is also the man of the hour for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve from Times Square.
Seacrest, who also executive produces, sparked stroke fears in 2020 after his right eye appeared to droop while hosting an episode of Idol; however, his team shut down claims he suffered a medical emergency, instead noting he was "in need of rest" after "adjusting" to dealing with life amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, all of that has not deterred him from being a "workaholic," as the new source claimed it will "take something serious for him to stop."
They continued: "Ryan doesn't sleep. He does his radio show, American Idol, and Wheel of Fortune, then he'll have meetings on other shows he is trying to produce, he will do voiceovers, commercials, and deal with his charity. Add all that to then just living life.
"Whether it is a vacation or dating, or working out, he burns the candle at both ends, and that isn't going to stop."
The insider added: "He had some health concerns a few years ago when his eye drooped and people thought he had a stroke, and he didn't change his pace from any of that. It is going to take something serious for him to stop. He always says 'yes.' He is tired and running his body down.'"
If Seacrest, who sparked concern over his thin figure, finds himself bowing out from his position at the game show, producers will need to find a replacement, but co-host Vanna White may not be the answer as her contract negotiations will be a huge obstacle to overcome... especially if she wants a big raise.
Vanna White Is Said To Be Looking For More Money
The insider explained: "The big change was from Pat to Ryan, and for a moment, execs were considering getting rid of Vanna, but in the next negotiations, if Vanna stays on the same page, then they will likely offer a few more years at the same rate. They are happy to keep her around, but if she pushes for more, then they might start thinking about a replacement."
"Vanna knows what she is working with and knows she doesn't have that much leverage," the source added. "But she's currently having her agents and lawyers deal with it before any type of public griping happens."
While both Seacrest and White are still handling Wheel of Fortune, it doesn't help that he is also in the middle of a "midlife crisis," with some begging him to slow down from his gym appearances.
"He's still skinny as a weed, and it angers him that he's so thin in comparison to some of these Hollywood hunks he hangs out with," another source claimed.
"It's fueled a total midlife crisis. He's 50 and fears he's running out of time. He's constantly striving to challenge himself and exhaust himself doing these workouts."
They added: "He's totally obsessed over his appearance and spending big money on dermatologists and creams and serums for his skin and products for his hair... He's not a spring chicken anymore, and people are telling him to slow down and not to kill himself in the process."