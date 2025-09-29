'Wheel of Fortune' Chaos Erupts: 'Super Skinny' Ryan Seacrest, 50, Sparks Fears He's 'Headed for a Burnout' as Vanna White May Be 'Replaced' Over Salary Gap Following Pat Sajak's Departure

The source added: "The producers kept having to help him. It was hard to watch because he forgot names and had to refer to his notes a lot."

The star is known for his brutal work schedule, as he handles Wheel of Fortune, American Idol, his radio show, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and he recently hosted the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Seacrest is also the man of the hour for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve from Times Square.

Seacrest, who also executive produces, sparked stroke fears in 2020 after his right eye appeared to droop while hosting an episode of Idol; however, his team shut down claims he suffered a medical emergency, instead noting he was "in need of rest" after "adjusting" to dealing with life amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, all of that has not deterred him from being a "workaholic," as the new source claimed it will "take something serious for him to stop."