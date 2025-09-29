Matthew McConaughey had an 'Eight-Year Hiatus' From His Own Mom, 93, After Discovering She Was 'Leaking Stories' About Him

McConaughey explained: "We had about an eight-year period where I had to have short conversations with her on our Sunday phone calls because she was sharing a lot of that information."

The True Detective actor admitted he didn't need to investigate much to suss out where the leaks were coming from.

He said: "I'd tell her something on Sunday between son and mom, and Tuesday I'd read about it in the news or see it in the local paper."

Kay, who plays the mother of McConaughey's character Kevin McKay in his new AppleTV+ thriller The Lost Bus, described the tumultuous time as a "hiatus" between herself and her son.