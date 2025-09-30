EXCLUSIVE: Beloved 'RHONJ' Star Set to Undergo 'Frightening' Brain Surgery — 'Prayers and Well Wishes Are More Important Than Ever Right Now'
A Real Housewives of New Jersey star is set to undergo a major operation and is in need of prayers, RadarOnline.com can exclusively confirm.
According to Danielle Cabral’s Instagram, her husband, Nate Cabral, has a colloid cyst.
A Colloid Syst Has Grown in Nate Cabral's Brain
“In 2017, days before Vee was born, Nate had emergency brain surgery to remove a colloid cyst from his third ventricle. He was very sick," Danielle shared in a joint Instagram post on September 29.
She went on to confirm his "symptoms recently started coming back, and after taking a scan a few weeks ago, we learned his cyst has grown."
“In one week, he will be heading back into NYU for his second brain surgery. This time around (thankfully), he will be able to walk into the hospital positive and ahead of the game. And of course, a big slice of the infamous brain cake will be waiting for him,” she added.
What Is a Colloid Cyst?
Barrow Neurological Institute defines a colloid cyst as "brain lesions filled with a thick, gel-like substance called colloid."
While they can be benign for many years, they eventually can grow larger and cause neurological symptoms.
In the wake of the news, Danielle’s costar Dolores Catania spoke exclusively to RadarOnline.com about Nate’s health crisis.
"Paul and I are devastated to hear the news that Nate must undergo another brain surgery," Dolores began. "To us, Nate and Danielle are more than friends—they are like family. Our bond goes far beyond filming RHONJ, and we will stand by their side in any way we can."
Dolores Catania Said It's Their 'Turn to Be There' for Danielle and Nate Cabral
Dolores noted Nate and Danielle "are always the first to show up — whether it’s for a charity, a friend in need, or simply to lend their support."
"Now, in this frightening moment for their family and young children, it’s our turn to be there for them," she continued. "We know Nate is in the best of care, but prayers and well wishes are more important than ever right now."
"May God bless the Cabral family and give them strength, courage, and guidance through this difficult time," Dolores concluded.
Other 'RHONJ' Stars Sent Well-Wishes for Nate Cabral
Other RHONJ stars commented on Danielle’s Instagram to share their well-wishes for Nate.
"Sending love! You got this," Melissa Gorga wrote.
"Nate you got this!!!!!!!! Praying for you guys," Rachel Fuda added.
Nate also thanked everyone for their support, sharing, “THANK YOU ALL FOR THE LOVE AND SUPPORT!!! Humbling to read all your comments & prayers,”
As Nate and Danielle navigate this challenge, The Real Housewives of New Jersey remains in limbo.
Danielle recently spoke about where things stand when appearing on a red carpet, explaining: "They’re putting the pieces of the puzzle together, if that makes sense, and I can almost guarantee ‘Jersey’ fans will not be disappointed.
"So just hang tight, and I promise you 'Jersey' will deliver."