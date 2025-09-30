EXCLUSIVE: Beloved 'RHONJ' Star Set to Undergo 'Frightening' Brain Surgery — 'Prayers and Well Wishes Are More Important Than Ever Right Now'

“In 2017, days before Vee was born, Nate had emergency brain surgery to remove a colloid cyst from his third ventricle. He was very sick," Danielle shared in a joint Instagram post on September 29.

She went on to confirm his "symptoms recently started coming back, and after taking a scan a few weeks ago, we learned his cyst has grown."

“In one week, he will be heading back into NYU for his second brain surgery. This time around (thankfully), he will be able to walk into the hospital positive and ahead of the game. And of course, a big slice of the infamous brain cake will be waiting for him,” she added.