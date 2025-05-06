Your tip
'Real Housewives' Star, 55, Posts Frightening Post-Op Videos After Undergoing A Full Facelift and Neck Lift — 'I Can't Feel A Thing!'

Split photos of Jacqueline Laurita.
Source: INSTAGRAM/@JACLAURITA;MEGA

Jacqueline Laurita stunned fans with a shocking video of her post-op.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 6 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Jacqueline Laurita's new face dropped jaws – while hers stayed firmly in place.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum a jarring post-op selfie after undergoing a facelift, neck lift, and CO2 laser, sparking brutal backlash from critics who called her "ridiculous" and "so stupid," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

rhonj
Source: INSTAGRAM/@JACLAURITA

The RHONJ alum received backlash after revealing her latest cosmetic procedures on Instagram.

Laurita, 55, shared a shocking video and photo to Instagram on Monday, showing herself bruised and bandaged after her cosmetic procedures.

Her head and jaw were tightly wrapped up, with blood-filled drains hanging from her body and breathing tubes inserted in her nose.

radar t
Source: MEGA

The 55-year-old said she underwent a facelift, neck lift, and CO2 laser and was feeling 'fantastic.'

She captioned the post: "My 5 hour surgery went great with @doctor.ip here in Newport Beach! SO FAR I can’t feel a thing! I feel great!"

The Bravolebrity added: "I'm still waiting for the other half of my face to wake up that was worked on last. Should be soon! That’s why it’s not moving yet! Lol!

"I'm doing my exercises of rotating ankle rolls 10 directions each way and lifting my knees up and down to keep the circulation going. I have Aquaphor on my face and I’m keeping my head up and straight forward."

Laurita also mentioned her catheter would be removed soon and that her oxygen had already been taken off.

She added: "My drains will come out tomorrow, and I’ll get to go home bright and early!"

The reality star praised her medical team and revealed former Real Housewives star Lynne Curtin also had plastic surgery at the same center.

She said: "@lynneanncurtin just rolled in next to me, but she’s still a little groggy. We will talk to her later."

In the brief clip, filmed right after she opened her eyes post-surgery, Laurita shared she was feeling "fantastic."

While several stars from Bravo – including Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, and Taylor Armstrong – offered words of encouragement, many critics slammed Laurita's cosmetic procedures in the comments.

One jabbed: "What the hell is wrong with you?"

A second slammed: "Why?! Try therapy to find out why you would put yourself through plastic surgery so many times."

A third wrote: "You don’t need anymore surgery!! You're beautiful the way you are."

A fourth said: "Please stop! So sad. Your poor husband."

Another asked: "Whhhhhyyyyyyyyy???!!!" while someone else wrote in a disappointed tone: "Oh, Jac. You were always beautiful and never needed any of this."

A final bashed: "Ridiculous. And you’re filming right after? The times we're living in (are) so stupid."

Laurita has always been open about her nips and tucks – previously admitting to having a tummy tuck, neck lift, breast implants, and using Botox.

The mom said: "I did my first Botox right before filming season one of RHONJ. Only on my forehead."

Laurita’s 34-year-old daughter, Ashlee Holmes, has also been bitten by the Botox bug.

She told us in 2021: "I just felt that I had try it at least once."

Holmes added: "It’s not like I’m out there telling women, 'Hey, the only way you can be beautiful is by getting all sorts of injections.'

"I believe that everyone should be comfortable in their own skin. If you can do that without touching your face at all, good for you."

radar t
Source: INSTAGRAM/@ASHLEEHOLMES

Laurita's daughter, Ashlee Holmes, has also been open about getting Botox.

Laurita was part of the RHONJ cast from 2009 to 2014, returning briefly as a "friend of the Housewives" in Season 6.

She left the series for good in 2017.

