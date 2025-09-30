EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's Family 'Being Ripped Apart' by Keith Urban Divorce — With Actress' Daughter Sparking Fears 'She's Going Off the Rails to Deal With Pain of Split'

According to sources close to the couple, Sunday's growing connection with the TikTok-famous heiress has her protective parents on edge.

An insider told us: "Going to three Fashion Week parties in just one week isn't what Nicole and Keith had in mind for her.

"They're deeply worried she could be swept into that privileged party circuit, where every misstep is instantly broadcast online."

The rumors about Sunday come at a sensitive time, with Kidman and Urban now navigating a tense separation after nearly two decades of marriage.

Urban, 57, who has been open about his past struggles with substance abuse, is said to be particularly rattled by his daughter's choice of company.

"Keith knows how dangerous the party crowd can be. It nearly destroyed his career once – and the idea of Sunday heading down that path keeps him up at night," an insider added.