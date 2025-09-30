Your tip
Keith Urban
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's Family 'Being Ripped Apart' by Keith Urban Divorce — With Actress' Daughter Sparking Fears 'She's Going Off the Rails to Deal With Pain of Split'

photo of nicole kidman
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share two daughters together.

Sept. 30 2025, Published 4:44 p.m. ET

Nicole Kidman is facing what friends describe as her "darkest hour" amid her split from Keith Urban – with sources telling RadarOnline.com she is "terrified the break-up is sending her daughter off the rails."

Sunday Rose, 17, has made a sudden leap into New York's wild social scene as her parents work through their break-up.

The teen, who until recently enjoyed a quiet upbringing in Nashville and Australia, has been spotted on a string of late-night outings with new pal Romy Mars, the 18-year-old "ultimate nepo baby" and daughter of Sofia Coppola and Thomas Mars.

Deeply Worried About Sunday Rose

Source: MEGA

According to sources, the exes are 'deeply worried.'

According to sources close to the couple, Sunday's growing connection with the TikTok-famous heiress has her protective parents on edge.

An insider told us: "Going to three Fashion Week parties in just one week isn't what Nicole and Keith had in mind for her.

"They're deeply worried she could be swept into that privileged party circuit, where every misstep is instantly broadcast online."

The rumors about Sunday come at a sensitive time, with Kidman and Urban now navigating a tense separation after nearly two decades of marriage.

Urban, 57, who has been open about his past struggles with substance abuse, is said to be particularly rattled by his daughter's choice of company.

"Keith knows how dangerous the party crowd can be. It nearly destroyed his career once – and the idea of Sunday heading down that path keeps him up at night," an insider added.

Creating Her Own Hollywood Path

nicole kidmans family being ripped apart by keith urban divorce with actress daughter sparking fears shes going off the rails to deal with pain of split
Source: MEGA

The exes fear for their daughter as she makes her own way in the business.

Sunday, however, appears intent on forging her own path.

A budding fashion devotee, she caught the bug during her runway debut for Miu Miu and has since thrown herself into the world of high couture.

Attending Chanel book launches, Miu Miu parties, and late-night soirées in Union Square, she is quickly earning a reputation as one of Fashion Week's rising young faces.

But while Nicole, 58, has long navigated Hollywood's glare, she fears the new, uncharted waters of TikTok-era fame may prove treacherous for her daughter.

Social Media Fame

Kidman and Urban have kept most of their family life private.
Source: MEGA

Kidman and Urban have kept most of their family life private.

"When Nicole first became famous, she had Tom Cruise in her corner," a source noted. "Sunday doesn’t have that kind of protection – just social media and peers who document everything they do."

Still, there may be hope. Friends say Sunday's real passion lies in fashion design, not partying.

A source said: "She has real ability and a genuine commitment to fashion.

"Nicole and Keith want to encourage her, but not if it comes at the cost of her wellbeing."

Kidman, Urban and their daughters Sunday and Faith Margaret, 14, had been splitting their time between Australia and the US before news broke the couple is done.

Inside Their Private Family

Photo of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

The pair married in June 2006 in Sydney, Australia.

The pair married in June 2006 in Sydney, Australia, after meeting at a gala the previous year.

Their relationship quickly became a fixture of both Hollywood and Nashville, blending Kidman's acclaimed acting career with Urban's country music success.

They welcomed Sunday Rose in 2008 and Faith Margaret in 2010, and largely raised them away from the spotlight.

Over the years, they have spoken openly about supporting each other through challenges, including Urban's struggles with addiction and rehab.

Known for maintaining a relatively private family life, they have often described their bond as deeply grounding.

