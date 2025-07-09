Can You Work Out Identity of This Hollywood Nepo Baby Who's Gone Viral Thanks to Flashing Her VERY Privileged Life Online?

Romy Mars, who is the 18-year-old daughter of director Sofia Coppola and musician Thomas Mars, has been gathering millions of views and thousands of followers as she continues to flaunt her lavish lifestyle online.

Coppola is known for her directing skills, whose resume is filled with movies like Lost in Translation and Marie Antoinette. She is also the daughter of the Godfather filmmaker, Francis Ford Coppola.

Meanwhile, the Nepo baby's dad is the lead singer of the indie band Phoenix.

Coppola and Mars met in the late 1990s while working on the set of the director's film, The Virgin Suicides, and then married in 2011.

In addition to Romy, the two also share another daughter named Cosima.