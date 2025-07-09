Your tip
Can You Work Out Identity of This Hollywood Nepo Baby Who's Gone Viral Thanks to Flashing Her VERY Privileged Life Online?

The Nepo baby's social media pages have been gaining attention.

July 9 2025, Published 12:56 p.m. ET

Another Hollywood Nepo baby has taken social media by storm

RadarOnline.com can reveal the identity of the daughter of two mega A-list stars, who is establishing her own path as a social media star by flashing her very privileged life online.

Romy Mars is the daughter of director Sofia Coppola and musician Thomas Mars.

Romy Mars, who is the 18-year-old daughter of director Sofia Coppola and musician Thomas Mars, has been gathering millions of views and thousands of followers as she continues to flaunt her lavish lifestyle online.

Coppola is known for her directing skills, whose resume is filled with movies like Lost in Translation and Marie Antoinette. She is also the daughter of the Godfather filmmaker, Francis Ford Coppola.

Meanwhile, the Nepo baby's dad is the lead singer of the indie band Phoenix.

Coppola and Mars met in the late 1990s while working on the set of the director's film, The Virgin Suicides, and then married in 2011.

In addition to Romy, the two also share another daughter named Cosima.

Coppola is known for her directing skills.

While the young girls were growing up away from Hollywood, Coppola made rare statements about motherhood and raising children.

Back in 2010, she told People magazine at the screening of Somewhere: "I’m always asking working mothers questions. I’m trying to figure it all out because I feel like I’m just learning."

Coppola also gave credit to "having a really great nanny" to help her with her daughters while she was working.

Coppola and Mars tried to keep their children out of the spotlight.

In 2017, Coppola opened up about the decision to raise her daughters out of the public eye and said: "I don’t want them ever to be jaded.

"I never saw the point of taking little kids to movie premieres and stuff. I just want them to have a childhood.”

With Romy's social media pages blowing up with followers and views, she's become a star of her own.

Now with Romy's social media pages blowing up with followers and views, she's become a star of her own.

In one of the viral TikTok clips, Adam Driver is seen passing a bottle of what looked to be wine to another passenger.

One comment said: "She stays flexing and I can’t even blame her."

Another added: "She literally is living the dream life."

A third wrote: "I want your life."

Romy recently shared a video of herself watching her dad perform on stage, which led many fans to simply comment: "Iconic."

"Having Thomas Mars as your dad, ICONIC," one fan said.

Another added: "Having him and Sofia Coppola as parents, it’s unreal."

A third wrote: "I grew up with Phoenix but you LITERALLY grew up with Phoenix."

Back in 2023, Romy's social media pages started really gaining attention after she shared a now-deleted clip in which she explained how she was grounded by her parents after attempting to charter a helicopter to visit a friend using her father's credit card.

In the clip she revealed how her parents' "biggest rule" was that she was not allowed to have public social media.

At the time, Romy claimed: "But TikTok's not going to make me famous, so it doesn't really matter."

