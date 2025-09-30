Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman Made 'Abrupt Decision' to File For Divorce After Suspecting Keith Urban Cozied Up to Another Woman After 19 Years of Marriage

Photo of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman has filed for divorce from Keith Urban.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 30 2025, Published 4:27 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Nicole Kidman is said to have made the "abrupt decision" to file for divorce from Keith Urban after allegedly suspecting he's been cozying up to another woman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While news of the couple going their separate ways after 19 years of marriage stunned fans, insiders claimed the country music singer's inner circle wasn't surprised – and many thought he already "moved on" with a new romance.

Article continues below advertisement

Insiders Claim 'All the Signs Point' to Urban Moving On To a New Woman

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Multiple insiders claimed 'all the signs point' to Urban moving on to another woman.

Sources claimed Kidman, 58, "didn't want this" and desperately fought to save her marriage before Urban moved out of their $3.5million Nashville home.

Another source claimed the Babygirl star was "blindsided" by Urban wanting to go their separate ways after nearly two decades of marriage.

Multiple insiders close to the actress reportedly said, "All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it."

Article continues below advertisement

Urban's Camp Felt Split Was 'Inevitable'

Photo of Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Sources close to Kidman claimed rumors of Urban moving on have been 'all over Nashville.'

Another source close to Kidman said, "It's all over Nashville," referencing rumors of Urban moving on.

While none of the insiders could provide details on a timeline for when Urban's alleged new romance began, though separate sources said the estranged couple had been living separately "since the beginning of summer."

Sources claimed Urban's camp "felt like the split was kind of inevitable."

Urban has already rented his own home in Nashville, while Kidman is said to be looking after their children and "holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Kidman cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for the split in her divorce filing.

As far as a potential reconciliation between Kidman and Urban goes, sources suggested it's highly unlikely.

Urban is said to be "showing no signs" of wanting to work things out with the Oscar winner.

The pair tied the knot in 2006 and share two teenage daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14.

Kidman officially filed for divorce on September 30, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. Her filing reportedly included a parenting plan, a child support worksheet, and a Parenting Seminar Order.

She additionally noted she wanted to remain the "primary residential parent of the minor children."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
picture of Sydney Sweeney and Britney Spears

Sydney Sweeney Channels Britney Spears By Wearing Same Starry Metal Mesh Dress at her Space-Themed Birthday Party Amid Rumors She's Set to Play Singer in Biopic

Photo of Dolly Parton

Dolly Health Fears: Country Icon Parton, 79, Pulls Out of Another Major Event Due to Mystery 'Health Challenges' As Concern Grows Over Her Well-Being

Urban's 'Prepaid Child Support'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

The couple reportedly signed a prenup which included an unusual 'cocaine' clause.

The divorce plan also outlined a custody schedule, stating the kids would spend 306 days of the year with their mom and the other 59 days with Urban. Major decisions involving the teens, including education and healthcare, are expected to be made together.

While both Kidman and Urban have waived any spousal or child support, there's a clause in the agreement stating the hitmaker has "prepaid child support."

As RadarOnline.com reported, an ironclad prenuptial agreement the estranged couple signed could end up making Urban a very wealthy man.

Their prenup is said to include an unusual "cocaine" clause, which notes Urban could receive $600,000 from Kidman for every year they were married, which amounts to just over $11million, if he stayed away from drugs and alcohol.

Urban has been open about his past addiction battle, including praising Kidman for her support through the difficult journey.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.