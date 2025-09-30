Nicole Kidman Made 'Abrupt Decision' to File For Divorce After Suspecting Keith Urban Cozied Up to Another Woman After 19 Years of Marriage
Sept. 30 2025, Published 4:27 p.m. ET
Nicole Kidman is said to have made the "abrupt decision" to file for divorce from Keith Urban after allegedly suspecting he's been cozying up to another woman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While news of the couple going their separate ways after 19 years of marriage stunned fans, insiders claimed the country music singer's inner circle wasn't surprised – and many thought he already "moved on" with a new romance.
Insiders Claim 'All the Signs Point' to Urban Moving On To a New Woman
Sources claimed Kidman, 58, "didn't want this" and desperately fought to save her marriage before Urban moved out of their $3.5million Nashville home.
Another source claimed the Babygirl star was "blindsided" by Urban wanting to go their separate ways after nearly two decades of marriage.
Multiple insiders close to the actress reportedly said, "All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it."
Urban's Camp Felt Split Was 'Inevitable'
Another source close to Kidman said, "It's all over Nashville," referencing rumors of Urban moving on.
While none of the insiders could provide details on a timeline for when Urban's alleged new romance began, though separate sources said the estranged couple had been living separately "since the beginning of summer."
Sources claimed Urban's camp "felt like the split was kind of inevitable."
Urban has already rented his own home in Nashville, while Kidman is said to be looking after their children and "holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone."
As far as a potential reconciliation between Kidman and Urban goes, sources suggested it's highly unlikely.
Urban is said to be "showing no signs" of wanting to work things out with the Oscar winner.
The pair tied the knot in 2006 and share two teenage daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14.
Kidman officially filed for divorce on September 30, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. Her filing reportedly included a parenting plan, a child support worksheet, and a Parenting Seminar Order.
She additionally noted she wanted to remain the "primary residential parent of the minor children."
Urban's 'Prepaid Child Support'
The divorce plan also outlined a custody schedule, stating the kids would spend 306 days of the year with their mom and the other 59 days with Urban. Major decisions involving the teens, including education and healthcare, are expected to be made together.
While both Kidman and Urban have waived any spousal or child support, there's a clause in the agreement stating the hitmaker has "prepaid child support."
As RadarOnline.com reported, an ironclad prenuptial agreement the estranged couple signed could end up making Urban a very wealthy man.
Their prenup is said to include an unusual "cocaine" clause, which notes Urban could receive $600,000 from Kidman for every year they were married, which amounts to just over $11million, if he stayed away from drugs and alcohol.
Urban has been open about his past addiction battle, including praising Kidman for her support through the difficult journey.