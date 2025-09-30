Keith Urban Moves Out of $3.5Million Nashville Mansion: Country Singer Has 'Rented His Own Home, Showing No Signs of Wanting a Reconciliation' With Nicole Kidman After Divorce Filing

According to reports , the country superstar has no interest at all in patching things up with the Oscar winner.

Keith Urban has moved out of the Nashville mansion he shares with Nicole Kidman , as the now-former couple have begun their post- marriage life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Urban is believed to have moved out of the Nashville mansion he shared with Kidman.

Urban, who purchased his mansion with Kidman for $3.47million in 2008, is said to have already packed up and "rented his own home in Nashville."

The 57-year-old is also believed to be "showing no signs of wanting a reconciliation." There are now rumors that Kidman, who has filed for divorce from Urban, believes her estranged husband has already moved on.

According to sources close to the Eyes Wide Shut actress, "all the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it."

"It's all over Nashville," the insider claimed.