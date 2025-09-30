Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Keith Urban

Keith Urban Moves Out of $3.5Million Nashville Mansion: Country Singer Has 'Rented His Own Home, Showing No Signs of Wanting a Reconciliation' With Nicole Kidman After Divorce Filing

Photo of Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban has moved out of his mansion and gotten his own place, away from Nicole Kidman.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 30 2025, Published 4:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Keith Urban has moved out of the Nashville mansion he shares with Nicole Kidman, as the now-former couple have begun their post-marriage life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to reports, the country superstar has no interest at all in patching things up with the Oscar winner.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Urban is believed to have moved out of the Nashville mansion he shared with Kidman.

Urban, who purchased his mansion with Kidman for $3.47million in 2008, is said to have already packed up and "rented his own home in Nashville."

The 57-year-old is also believed to be "showing no signs of wanting a reconciliation." There are now rumors that Kidman, who has filed for divorce from Urban, believes her estranged husband has already moved on.

According to sources close to the Eyes Wide Shut actress, "all the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it."

"It's all over Nashville," the insider claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Divorce Filing Details

Photo of Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Sources claim Kidman's inner circle believes the country singer is 'involved with another woman.'

On Monday, September 29, it was reported the pair had separated, with Kidman filing for a divorce just one day later. According to reports, the divorce documents include a parenting plan, a child support worksheet, as well as a Parenting Seminar Order.

Urban and Kidman, who tied the knot in 2006, share two teen daughters: Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14.

According to a report, Kidman listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the split, and noted she wants to remain the "primary residential parent of the minor children."

As for the parenting plan, the documents note their kids will spend the majority of time with the Hollywood star, 306 days to be exact, with Urban seeing them for 59 days. They have already agreed to all of the major decisions about their children.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Kidman Tried To 'Stay Connected' With Keith Urban

Photo of Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

The movie star has filed for divorce, as the exes have agreed to terms when it comes to custody of their kids.

The Moulin Rouge star is said to have done everything in her power to save her marriage, but unfortunately, Urban had no interest in moving forward with Kidman.

This may have been a painful realization for Kidman, as she previously boasted about how much the two had done to make sure they remained happily married.

In an interview with W magazine, Kidman revealed she and Urban had a "double shower," and added, "The double-headed shower: key to a successful marriage."

In 2019, Kidman also made clear just how physical they were with one another, declaring, "Our family priest told us very early on in our marriage, 'Always kiss hello and kiss goodbye.' It just keeps you connected."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman Made 'Abrupt Decision' to File For Divorce After Suspecting Keith Urban Cozied Up to Another Woman After 19 Years of Marriage

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman Wins Primary Custody of Kids in Ugly Divorce From Keith Urban — as He Forks Over Cash For ‘PrePaid Child Support Obligations’

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

The divorce is expected to cost over $300million.

While the duo spent plenty of time apart focusing on their respective projects, Kidman also said they stayed in touch, claiming, "We talk all the time and we FaceTime, but I feel like texting can be misrepresentative at times. I don't want that between my lover and I."

She then added: "We love spending time together. We'll get on planes and fly overnight rather than have a night apart. We will do anything to make it work."

Their divorce is expected to be pricey, as both Urban and Kidman's net worths add up to an estimated $325million. The two also signed a prenup before saying their "I dos."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.