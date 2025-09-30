Keith Urban Moves Out of $3.5Million Nashville Mansion: Country Singer Has 'Rented His Own Home, Showing No Signs of Wanting a Reconciliation' With Nicole Kidman After Divorce Filing
Sept. 30 2025, Published 4:10 p.m. ET
Keith Urban has moved out of the Nashville mansion he shares with Nicole Kidman, as the now-former couple have begun their post-marriage life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to reports, the country superstar has no interest at all in patching things up with the Oscar winner.
Urban, who purchased his mansion with Kidman for $3.47million in 2008, is said to have already packed up and "rented his own home in Nashville."
The 57-year-old is also believed to be "showing no signs of wanting a reconciliation." There are now rumors that Kidman, who has filed for divorce from Urban, believes her estranged husband has already moved on.
According to sources close to the Eyes Wide Shut actress, "all the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it."
"It's all over Nashville," the insider claimed.
Divorce Filing Details
On Monday, September 29, it was reported the pair had separated, with Kidman filing for a divorce just one day later. According to reports, the divorce documents include a parenting plan, a child support worksheet, as well as a Parenting Seminar Order.
Urban and Kidman, who tied the knot in 2006, share two teen daughters: Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14.
According to a report, Kidman listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the split, and noted she wants to remain the "primary residential parent of the minor children."
As for the parenting plan, the documents note their kids will spend the majority of time with the Hollywood star, 306 days to be exact, with Urban seeing them for 59 days. They have already agreed to all of the major decisions about their children.
Nicole Kidman Tried To 'Stay Connected' With Keith Urban
The Moulin Rouge star is said to have done everything in her power to save her marriage, but unfortunately, Urban had no interest in moving forward with Kidman.
This may have been a painful realization for Kidman, as she previously boasted about how much the two had done to make sure they remained happily married.
In an interview with W magazine, Kidman revealed she and Urban had a "double shower," and added, "The double-headed shower: key to a successful marriage."
In 2019, Kidman also made clear just how physical they were with one another, declaring, "Our family priest told us very early on in our marriage, 'Always kiss hello and kiss goodbye.' It just keeps you connected."
While the duo spent plenty of time apart focusing on their respective projects, Kidman also said they stayed in touch, claiming, "We talk all the time and we FaceTime, but I feel like texting can be misrepresentative at times. I don't want that between my lover and I."
She then added: "We love spending time together. We'll get on planes and fly overnight rather than have a night apart. We will do anything to make it work."
Their divorce is expected to be pricey, as both Urban and Kidman's net worths add up to an estimated $325million. The two also signed a prenup before saying their "I dos."