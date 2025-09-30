EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Kirk 'Assassin' Tyler Robinson's $750K High-Priced Public Defense Team Expected to 'Impact' Utah Budget as Outrage Grows over Public Footing the Bill
Sept. 30 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
The unprecedented legal defense for accused Charlie Kirk killer Tyler Robinson, could cost Utah taxpayers as much as $750,000, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Robinson, who is charged with shooting the popular conservative activist, faces a potential death penalty if he is convicted.
At his first court appearance last week, a judge ruled that Robinson could not afford his own attorney – so Utah County is now constitutionally required to foot the bill, putting taxpayers in the odd position of paying for both his prosecution and his defense.
And it won't come cheap.
Utah County spokesperson Richard Piatt told RadarOnline.com: "The county is anticipating the defense will cost about $750,000 in the next year, and the prosecution $600,000."
That could affect Utah's second-most populous county for years to come."
"The defense expenses are using rainy day funds until the end of the year," Piatt explained. "Moving forward, the impact of both will limit the increase in the budgets for the rest of county agencies."
Big Bucks For Public Defenders
Utah County Commissioners have hired high-profile attorney Kathryn Nester to represent Robinson. She is a former federal public defender with more than 30 years of experience.
She also famously defends Kouri Richins, A Utah author of a children's book that deals with the loss of a parent, who has been accused of murdering her husband.
According to a contract obtained by RadarOnline.com, the county will pay Nester, along with her co-counsels Richard Novak and Michael Burt, $295 an hour to defend Robinson. That fee covers not only the hours of the three attorneys but also their staff, travel, expert witnesses, security, and related expenses.
However, the high price tag to represent someone so universally disliked isn't sitting well with some locals.
"Most people understand that public defense is a constitutional function and a normal part of the justice system, but many are still surprised by the high cost of this case," Utah County Commissioner Skyler Beltran told RadarOnline.com.
Beltran justified the cost, explaining: "Kathy Nester and her team were selected after considering several different law firms, as she offered the best combination of experience, resources, and value."
Robinson's Day In Court
Robinson has been charged with seven counts, including aggravated murder. He also faces charges accusing him of illegally discharging a firearm, obstructing justice, witness tampering, and committing violence in the presence of children.
He listened in on Monday, September 29, when his newly-assigned legal team had a chance to address the court at a pretrial hearing. However, they passed on entering a formal plea.
Nester announced her client will not waive his right to a preliminary hearing and trial, and the next court date is set for October 30. Robinson is expected to attend that hearing in person.
Mounting Evidence Against Robinson
Prosecutors revealed they already have plenty of discovery evidence to link Robinson to the murder and are ready to present it.
Kirk was gunned down on September 10 as he spoke with students and died soon after. Prosecutors allege Robinson shot Kirk in the neck with a bolt-action rifle from the roof of a nearby campus building.
That rifle was reportedly later recovered with Robinson's DNA on it.
Robinson's parents recognized him in photos from the scene, and they joined him when he turned himself in to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.