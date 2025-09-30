EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Kirk 'Assassin' Tyler Robinson's $750K High-Priced Public Defense Team Expected to 'Impact' Utah Budget as Outrage Grows over Public Footing the Bill

At his first court appearance last week, a judge ruled that Robinson could not afford his own attorney – so Utah County is now constitutionally required to foot the bill, putting taxpayers in the odd position of paying for both his prosecution and his defense.

And it won't come cheap.

Utah County spokesperson Richard Piatt told RadarOnline.com: "The county is anticipating the defense will cost about $750,000 in the next year, and the prosecution $600,000."

That could affect Utah's second-most populous county for years to come."

"The defense expenses are using rainy day funds until the end of the year," Piatt explained. "Moving forward, the impact of both will limit the increase in the budgets for the rest of county agencies."