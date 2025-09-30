EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Has Turned Into a Hardened Grouch Behind Closed Doors' As He Prepares to Take Throne and Unleash Havoc on Harry and Andrew

Prince William is said to have become more short-tempered and demanding in private as he readies himself to take the crown – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com he intends to deal firmly with Prince Harry and Prince Andrew once he becomes king.

The 43-year-old Prince of Wales, long seen as the steady and approachable face of the monarchy, has reportedly grown less patient and more formal as he shoulders the responsibilities of his father King Charles, 76, who continues treatment for cancer.