EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Has Turned Into a Hardened Grouch Behind Closed Doors' As He Prepares to Take Throne and Unleash Havoc on Harry and Andrew
Sept. 30 2025, Published 3:44 p.m. ET
Prince William is said to have become more short-tempered and demanding in private as he readies himself to take the crown – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com he intends to deal firmly with Prince Harry and Prince Andrew once he becomes king.
The 43-year-old Prince of Wales, long seen as the steady and approachable face of the monarchy, has reportedly grown less patient and more formal as he shoulders the responsibilities of his father King Charles, 76, who continues treatment for cancer.
A Shift Behind Closed Doors
William is already taking on a heavier workload and, according to sources, has been heard insisting staff address him only as "Sir" rather than by his first name.
A palace insider said: "The warm, approachable face William shows in public is very different from what staff see behind closed doors. He's become noticeably irritable, barking orders, demanding constant updates and expecting absolute respect at all times."
In private conversations, William has allegedly made it clear that once he's king, both Harry and Andrew will be dealt with firmly – Harry for walking away, and Andrew for tarnishing the family's name.
Growing Frustrations and Complaints
Another source revealed: "More and more complaints are emerging. A volunteer for one of his housing charities told me William calls at all hours asking, 'How much money have we made?' He's far more aggressive than before."
A source close to Kensington Palace added: "When William was younger he came across as relaxed, even light-hearted. These days he's intent on asserting authority. For him it's no longer just about handling daily duties – it's about gearing up to be king.
"He feels he must establish his standards now, and that includes taking a hard line with Harry and Andrew once he inherits the crown."
No Way Back for Harry and Andrew
Harry, 41, has been estranged from his brother since stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and publishing his memoir Spare last year, which detailed bitter rows between the siblings.
Meanwhile Andrew, 65, was stripped of official duties in 2022 over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and a civil lawsuit settlement with Virginia Giuffre.
A third insider said: "William doesn't think either of them deserves a route back. He feels Harry chose to torch the family publicly, and Andrew has permanently damaged the monarchy's reputation. When William is king, he wants both sidelined completely – no half-measures."
A King-in-Waiting
The shift in William's temperament has not gone unnoticed within the palace. Staff say he is more exacting with schedules, more formal in meetings, and less willing to accept informality.
Royal commentator Ian Pelham Turner, who photographed the family during the Diana years and remains well-connected, claimed William's staff are struggling with the change.
He said: "In the past you could call him William. Not anymore. He insists on 'Sir.'"
A source added: "It reflects how William views himself these days – no longer just the heir, but already stepping into the role of a king-in-waiting."
Talks between Harry and Charles earlier this month suggested the exiled royal is about to re-enter The Firm. William, however, was conspicuously absent from those discussions, signaling that while Charles may be open to reconciliation, William has no intention of forgiving or moving on any time soon.