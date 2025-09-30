Your tip
Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman Wins Primary Custody of Kids in Ugly Divorce From Keith Urban — as He Forks Over Cash For ‘PrePaid Child Support Obligations’

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Source: mega

Nicole Kidman will have primary custody of the daughters she shares with Keith Urban.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 30 2025, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

Nicole Kidman wants control of her kids, RadarOnline.com can report, as details of the actress's surprising divorce from husband Keith Urban become public.

The couple signed a prenuptial agreement before getting married that could make Urban a very wealthy man.

kidman urban family
Source: MEGA

The two share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret 14

Kidman, 58, and Urban, 57, share two minor children – daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. She also has two adult children from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise, including Isabella, 32, and Connor, 30.

A divorce document reportedly cites "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce. According to TMZ, Kidman wants to remain the "primary residential parent of the minor children."

The plan reportedly says the kids will spend 306 days of the year with Kidman, while they will spend the other 59 days with Urban. And and all major decisions involving their kids, including education and healthcare, will be made together.

Both parents waived any spousal support and child support. There is, however, a clause which states Keith has prepaid "child support obligations."

Living Apart Since the Summer

nicole kidman
Source: mega

Kidman was spotted solo enjoying Wimbledon in July.

As Radar previously reported, the pair has been living apart "since the beginning of summer."

Kidman has been taking care of their two teen daughters and "holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone," the report claimed.

But reports that the Oscar winner was living "comfortably" in London without her husband raised red flags and set off alarms on the state of their marriage.

Insiders at the time read the tea leaves and claimed the couple's unusual living arrangement sparked concern as "it's like they both went their separate ways."

Urban Has Already Moved Out

nicole kidman keith urban kids
Source: mega

The separating couple reportedly have a deal that will see the kids spend the majority of their time with their mom.

Kidman is said to be doing all she can to save her marriage, as she did not want to split. Despite the Hollywood star's mixed feelings, the country singer has already moved out.

"Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home," the insider claimed.

If the two are unable to mend fences, Urban could be in for a big payday, as the couple signed a prenuptial agreement before they married.

According to reports, the agreement includes several unorthodox clauses, like a "cocaine" clause, which notes Urban would be in line for $600,000 from Kidman for every year they were married, which amounts to just over $11million. The only catch? The Somebody Like You singer would have to say no to drugs and alcohol.

Rumors of a Rocky Road

Keith Urban
Source: mega

Urban signed a prenup that could be quite lucrative.

Rumors about Kidman and Urban's nearly 20-year marriage being on the rocks have swirled for months now.

Kidman has been busy filming Practical Magic 2 in the UK, renting out a luxury mansion all for herself, while Urban has been thousands of miles away on tour in North America.

While the separation stunned fans, a well-placed insider claimed divorce was inevitable as the physical – and emotional – distance between the couple "really hasn't been a secret" among the singer's inner circle.

The insider added: "People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable."

