Nicole Kidman Wins Primary Custody of Kids in Ugly Divorce From Keith Urban — as He Forks Over Cash For ‘PrePaid Child Support Obligations’

Kidman, 58, and Urban, 57, share two minor children – daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. She also has two adult children from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise, including Isabella, 32, and Connor, 30.

A divorce document reportedly cites "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce. According to TMZ, Kidman wants to remain the "primary residential parent of the minor children."

The plan reportedly says the kids will spend 306 days of the year with Kidman, while they will spend the other 59 days with Urban. And and all major decisions involving their kids, including education and healthcare, will be made together.

Both parents waived any spousal support and child support. There is, however, a clause which states Keith has prepaid "child support obligations."