EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Cult Crisis — '13 Going on 30' Star Describes 'Harrowing Experience' With 'Charismatic and Wealthy Leader' Who 'Burned Her Life to the Ground'... Before She Finally Broke Free

Ultimately, she realized she was being used to build his business, accusing her ex of "lying, cheating and manipulating" and putting "a lot of people" at risk. Now free, she acknowledges her own part in the dangerous relationship.

"I said yes to all of these things," she admitted. "And I didn't have to."

After going public with her story, the actress told People magazine how she's "feeling better than ever."

She added: "Women speaking up about what they’ve been through helps other women. I’m really happy to be in the position I’m in now.

"Sometimes things going really wrong in your life, or everything being burnt to the ground, is the perfect starting point to build something new and beautiful."