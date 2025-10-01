EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Cult Crisis — '13 Going on 30' Star Describes 'Harrowing Experience' With 'Charismatic and Wealthy Leader' Who 'Burned Her Life to the Ground'... Before She Finally Broke Free
Oct. 1 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
In a series of TikTok posts, 13 Going on 30 actress Christa B. Allen described the harrowing experience of being in a relationship with a "charismatic, wealthy cult leader" who "burned" her life "to the ground," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Inside The Cult Horror
Without naming names, the 33-year-old explained that she was initially seduced by a life of luxury – "penthouses and private jets" – while spending "every waking moment" with her controlling ex.
When he gave her an ultimatum of choosing her job or him, she chose him, Allen said.
Going Public With Her Story
EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards' Money Meltdown – 'RHOBH' Star Panicking Cut-throat Divorce From Aaron Phypers Could Leave Her Broke as He Demands Hefty Spousal Support
Ultimately, she realized she was being used to build his business, accusing her ex of "lying, cheating and manipulating" and putting "a lot of people" at risk. Now free, she acknowledges her own part in the dangerous relationship.
"I said yes to all of these things," she admitted. "And I didn't have to."
After going public with her story, the actress told People magazine how she's "feeling better than ever."
She added: "Women speaking up about what they’ve been through helps other women. I’m really happy to be in the position I’m in now.
"Sometimes things going really wrong in your life, or everything being burnt to the ground, is the perfect starting point to build something new and beautiful."