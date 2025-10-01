EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards' Money Meltdown – 'RHOBH' Star Panicking Cut-throat Divorce From Aaron Phypers Could Leave Her Broke as He Demands Hefty Spousal Support

The cash-craving wellness guru is demanding a hefty spousal support following the crash of their five-year union this summer.

Previously married to hell-raiser Charlie Sheen, Richards slammed Phypers for physical abuse, while he accused her of cheating and out-of-control pill popping.

Last month, things got even more out of hand after Phypers claimed the Wild Things movie babe failed to file paperwork that he signed to adopt her daughter, Eloise, 14.

He also slammed his former lover as a terrible pet mom, claiming she coldly turned her back on the family's critters for years – despite one of their pooches being stricken with cancer.

Each denied the other's claims.