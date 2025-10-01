Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards' Money Meltdown – 'RHOBH' Star Panicking Cut-throat Divorce From Aaron Phypers Could Leave Her Broke as He Demands Hefty Spousal Support

Source: MEGA

Denise Richards' money meltdown grows as 'RHOBH' star faces costly divorce with Aaron Phypers' demands.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 1 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Devastated Denise Richards is tangled in one of Tinseltown's dirtiest divorces – and insiders said the former Bond girl is freaking out that she could end up flat broke.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 54-year-old former model and Real Housewives chatterbox has been burning through her $6 million savings while vowing to win the courtroom war with estranged hubby Aaron Phypers, 53.

Inside The Messy Split

Source: MEGA

Aaron Phypers accused Denise Richards of cheating and pill abuse during their bitter split.

The cash-craving wellness guru is demanding a hefty spousal support following the crash of their five-year union this summer.

Previously married to hell-raiser Charlie Sheen, Richards slammed Phypers for physical abuse, while he accused her of cheating and out-of-control pill popping.

Last month, things got even more out of hand after Phypers claimed the Wild Things movie babe failed to file paperwork that he signed to adopt her daughter, Eloise, 14.

He also slammed his former lover as a terrible pet mom, claiming she coldly turned her back on the family's critters for years – despite one of their pooches being stricken with cancer.

Each denied the other's claims.

Denise's 'Nightmare' Split

Source: MEGA; @LOLA__SHEEN/INSTAGRAM

Charlie Sheen's daughters Sami and Lola may be affected as Richards faces mounting divorce costs.

Insiders said Richards has already had to shell out "many tens of thousands" in legal fees, as the feuding pair duke it out to gain the upper hand. And it's likely to get a whole lot worse if a judge orders the stressed-out mom of Sheen's daughters, Sami, 21, and Lola, 20, to fork out spousal support.

An insider insisted: "Denise is not worth as much as people think. Fact is, she's burnt through a ton of money over the years and even with all her fame, she's never been in that mega-high pay bracket.

"If she and Aaron don't figure this out quickly, she could end up in the poorhouse because legal fees are absolutely bleeding her dry, so there's a real fear this divorce could drain all her savings.

Source: MEGA

Insiders said Phypers has a strong spousal support case against Richards.

"She's so angry right now, she won't listen to reason and just hire a mediator. She says she doesn't care how much she has to spend, she's not just going to give in to Aaron's demands.

"But Aaron's got a very strong case for spousal support, so odds are she's going to have to pay him out in the end on top of all the legal fees.

"It's a nightmare."

