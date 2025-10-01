EXCLUSIVE: Meghan's Desperate Attempt to Save Her Hollywood Dreams! Markle Turning to Kardashian Family and Momager Kris Jenner to Salvage Crumbling Image and Business
Oct. 1 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Money-hungry Meghan Markle is scrambling to drum up more dough and salvage what's left of her Hollywood dream, so she's cozying up to the Kardashians – and the reality clan's savvy momager, Kris Jenner, is plotting to milk her desperation all the way to the bank, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Cunning Jenner, 69, is said to be happy to throw a life preserver to the former Deal or No Deal suitcase girl – but she wants a ton of favors in return.
Kris Jenner's Plan With Meghan Markle
The business whiz aims to use Markle, 44, as a publicity puppet to promote her daughters' products and enlist her for a ratings-grabbing appearance on her reality show, sources revealed.
And if that's not enough to send Britain's royal family into a tailspin, sources said Jenner also wants Markle to appear on Khloé Kardashian's podcast – Khloé in Wonder Land – and serve up embarrassing palace gossip.
Although a rep for the royal couple strongly denied Markle has any arrangement with Jenner or views her as a lifeline, an insider told RadarOnline.com: "Kris is moving in because she knows Meghan is vulnerable. Meghan wants Hollywood acceptance and everything that comes along with it, but even with [Prince] Harry on her arm, she doesn't seem to have the leverage to get there on her own."
"That's where Kris comes in. She can be a huge help – but with Kris, nothing comes for free. She's angling to get Meghan – and even Harry – on the show. She also wants Meghan plugging Kim's [Kardashian] shapewear company SKIMS, and whatever other family brand Kris chooses.
Spilling Royal Tea
"Depending on how indebted Meghan gets to her, Kris may even convince her to spill some royal tea on Khloé's podcast."
As RadarOnline.com has reported, sources said Markle and her duke's popularity has taken a hit after they ditched palace duties for life in California and verbally bashed Harry's family.
Meanwhile, others said Markle has sweetened her outreach efforts to the Kardashians by befriending Kim, 44, and sending her As Ever products to Khloé, 41 — as Tinseltown royalty turns up their noses at the diva duchess and her man.
Meghan Facing 'Desperate Times'
"The idea that Meghan would need to resort to wooing the Kardashians would have been unthinkable a few years ago, but these are desperate times," the insider remarked.
"Having Kris pulling the strings is bound to make things messy and not something Harry is likely to be on board with. But Meghan wants these connections because it's the key to getting funding, so he's going to have to cooperate."