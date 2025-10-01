EXCLUSIVE: Meghan's Desperate Attempt to Save Her Hollywood Dreams! Markle Turning to Kardashian Family and Momager Kris Jenner to Salvage Crumbling Image and Business

And if that's not enough to send Britain's royal family into a tailspin, sources said Jenner also wants Markle to appear on Khloé Kardashian's podcast – Khloé in Wonder Land – and serve up embarrassing palace gossip.

Although a rep for the royal couple strongly denied Markle has any arrangement with Jenner or views her as a lifeline, an insider told RadarOnline.com: "Kris is moving in because she knows Meghan is vulnerable. Meghan wants Hollywood acceptance and everything that comes along with it, but even with [Prince] Harry on her arm, she doesn't seem to have the leverage to get there on her own."

"That's where Kris comes in. She can be a huge help – but with Kris, nothing comes for free. She's angling to get Meghan – and even Harry – on the show. She also wants Meghan plugging Kim's [Kardashian] shapewear company SKIMS, and whatever other family brand Kris chooses.