Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Sting
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Sting's Lawsuit Nightmare – Former Police Bandmates Planning to Sue Ex-frontman for Millions in Missed Royalties for Hit Song

Sting's
Source: MEGA

Sting's lawsuit nightmare has unfolded as former Police bandmates 'sue him for millions in royalties.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 1 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Sting's former Police bandmates are packing heat – the miffed musicians are "suing their ex-frontman for millions in missing royalties for the 1983 song Every Breath You Take," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While Sting, 73, is said to earn a breathless $740,000 a year from the hit track, which became the fifth-bestselling song of the 1980s, guitarist Andy Summers and drummer Stewart Copeland claimed in their lawsuit they have received zip for their contributions because they were denied songwriting credits on the single.

Article continues below advertisement

Taking Legal Action

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland sued Sting for royalties tied to 'Every Breath You Take.'
Source: MEGA

Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland sued Sting for royalties tied to 'Every Breath You Take.'

Article continues below advertisement

"This has been coming for quite some time," said a source. "Lawyers tried repeatedly to reach an out-of-court settlement but hit a stalemate. Summers and Copeland decided there was no alternative than court, so they pressed the button. They said they are owed millions in lost royalties."

Court papers list the British singer as a defendant under his given name, Gordon Matthew Sumner. Also targeted by the suit is his company, Magnetic Publishing Limited.

But Sting's lawyers deny the bandmates were underpaid and, in court documents, called the claims "illegitimate."

Article continues below advertisement

How They 'Fought Over Everything'

Article continues below advertisement
Copeland recalled The Police's breakup, citing fierce clashes and internal power struggles.
Source: MEGA

Copeland recalled The Police's breakup, citing fierce clashes and internal power struggles.

Article continues below advertisement

The Police was formed in 1977 by Copeland but the group was in tatters by the end of its 1984 tour, with the band members sniping at each other and Sting citing an internal power struggle, which resulted in him going his own way for a solo career.

"We didn't go to school together or grow up in the same neighborhood. We were never a tribe," he complained in 2007. "We care passionately about the music and we're all strong characters and nobody would be pushed around. We fought over everything."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Battle of the Band ends as Daryl Hall dismisses legal claim against John Oates after catalog dispute.

EXCLUSIVE: Battle of the Bandmates Comes to an End! Daryl Hall Dismisses Legal Claim Against Former Bandmate John Oates After Explosive Business Disagreement Over Catalog of Hit Songs

Ellen DeGeneres

EXCLUSIVE: Ellen DeGeneres' Secret Comeback Plans Crumbling — 'Queen of Mean' Faces Fresh 'Bullying' Allegations After Ex-cameraman Claims Comedian Was 'Terrifying' On-Set

Article continues below advertisement
Sting's solo career brought hits like 'Fields of Gold' and 'Shape of My Heart' amid lasting controversy.
Source: MEGA

Sting's solo career brought hits like 'Fields of Gold' and 'Shape of My Heart' amid lasting controversy.

And although Sting has had a successful solo stint with hits such as Fields of Gold, Shape of My Heart and Englishman in New York, controversy has dogged him, along with claims of being egotistical, self-righteous and pretentious.

The song at the heart of the lawsuit, Every Breath You Take, was a No. 1 hit and remains a classic – and after years of tussling over it, Summers and Copeland are finally taking their shot at decades of past royalties.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.