EXCLUSIVE: Sting's Lawsuit Nightmare – Former Police Bandmates Planning to Sue Ex-frontman for Millions in Missed Royalties for Hit Song

Sting's former Police bandmates are packing heat – the miffed musicians are "suing their ex-frontman for millions in missing royalties for the 1983 song Every Breath You Take," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While Sting, 73, is said to earn a breathless $740,000 a year from the hit track, which became the fifth-bestselling song of the 1980s, guitarist Andy Summers and drummer Stewart Copeland claimed in their lawsuit they have received zip for their contributions because they were denied songwriting credits on the single.