EXCLUSIVE: Battle of the Bandmates Comes to an End! Daryl Hall Dismisses Legal Claim Against Former Bandmate John Oates After Explosive Business Disagreement Over Catalog of Hit Songs

Rocker Daryl Hall voluntarily dismissed his legal claim against former bandmate John Oates, who now explains that he and his longtime collaborator have "agreed to disagree and agree again," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Oates, 77, said of the pair's ceasefire: "We're fine. He's doing his thing; I'm doing my thing."

Hall, 78, was left moaning say it isn't so in 2023 when his curly-haired colleague attempted to sell his half of their joint venture, Whole Oats Enterprises – which owns part of the pair's catalog of hits – to Primary Wave Music, which already had an interest in the Grammy winners' output.