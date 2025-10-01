Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Hall & Oates
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Battle of the Bandmates Comes to an End! Daryl Hall Dismisses Legal Claim Against Former Bandmate John Oates After Explosive Business Disagreement Over Catalog of Hit Songs

Battle of the Band ends as Daryl Hall dismisses legal claim against John Oates after catalog dispute.
Source: MEGA

Rocker Daryl Hall voluntarily dismissed his legal claim against former bandmate John Oates

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 1 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Rocker Daryl Hall voluntarily dismissed his legal claim against former bandmate John Oates, who now explains that he and his longtime collaborator have "agreed to disagree and agree again," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Oates, 77, said of the pair's ceasefire: "We're fine. He's doing his thing; I'm doing my thing."

Hall, 78, was left moaning say it isn't so in 2023 when his curly-haired colleague attempted to sell his half of their joint venture, Whole Oats Enterprises – which owns part of the pair's catalog of hits – to Primary Wave Music, which already had an interest in the Grammy winners' output.

Article continues below advertisement

The Legal Drama

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Primary Wave Music was set to buy John Oates' stake in Whole Oats Enterprises before arbitration ended the dispute.
Source: MEGA

Primary Wave Music was set to buy John Oates' stake in Whole Oats Enterprises before arbitration ended the dispute.

Article continues below advertisement

That's when the Out of Touch singer sued Oates, alleging in court documents that the sale violated their existing business agreement and calling the move the "ultimate partnership betrayal."

But the battling performers reached an undisclosed arrangement during arbitration to end the spat.

"People grow apart," Oates said in May 2024. "I always thought it was a miracle that it lasted that long."

Article continues below advertisement
Daryl Hall said he had not shared a 'creative partnership' with Oates 'for at least 25 years.'
Source: MEGA

Daryl Hall said he had not shared a 'creative partnership' with Oates 'for at least 25 years.'

Article continues below advertisement

He further explained: "I think what happened was our partnership was established 50 years ago, and the documentation of that partnership was outdated and completely irrelevant to the people we became 50 years later."

During the same month, Hall confirmed the duo was done.

"I haven't had a creative relationship with John for at least 25 years," he said. "We didn't write songs together. We didn't do anything together except perform live shows. We had an arrangement that I couldn't play my solo songs on stage with Hall & Oates – and now I get to."

Article continues below advertisement

Respecting Their Legacy

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Ellen DeGeneres

EXCLUSIVE: Ellen DeGeneres' Secret Comeback Plans Crumbling — 'Queen of Mean' Faces Fresh 'Bullying' Allegations After Ex-cameraman Claims Comedian Was 'Terrifying' On-Set

Photo of Prince Harry

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Wails 'It's Impossible for Me to Make Meghan Happy' As He Continues Relentless Royal Reunion Campaign

Article continues below advertisement
Daryl Hall said he had not shared a 'creative partnership' with Oates 'for at least 25 years.'
Source: MEGA

Daryl Hall said he had not shared a 'creative partnership' with Oates 'for at least 25 years.'

Now, Oates said: "We were together for 50 years and that's long enough to do almost anything with anybody. But, at the same time, what a great legacy of music that we created. I'm very, very proud of it."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.