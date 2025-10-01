EXCLUSIVE: Battle of the Bandmates Comes to an End! Daryl Hall Dismisses Legal Claim Against Former Bandmate John Oates After Explosive Business Disagreement Over Catalog of Hit Songs
Rocker Daryl Hall voluntarily dismissed his legal claim against former bandmate John Oates, who now explains that he and his longtime collaborator have "agreed to disagree and agree again," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Oates, 77, said of the pair's ceasefire: "We're fine. He's doing his thing; I'm doing my thing."
Hall, 78, was left moaning say it isn't so in 2023 when his curly-haired colleague attempted to sell his half of their joint venture, Whole Oats Enterprises – which owns part of the pair's catalog of hits – to Primary Wave Music, which already had an interest in the Grammy winners' output.
The Legal Drama
That's when the Out of Touch singer sued Oates, alleging in court documents that the sale violated their existing business agreement and calling the move the "ultimate partnership betrayal."
But the battling performers reached an undisclosed arrangement during arbitration to end the spat.
"People grow apart," Oates said in May 2024. "I always thought it was a miracle that it lasted that long."
He further explained: "I think what happened was our partnership was established 50 years ago, and the documentation of that partnership was outdated and completely irrelevant to the people we became 50 years later."
During the same month, Hall confirmed the duo was done.
"I haven't had a creative relationship with John for at least 25 years," he said. "We didn't write songs together. We didn't do anything together except perform live shows. We had an arrangement that I couldn't play my solo songs on stage with Hall & Oates – and now I get to."
Respecting Their Legacy
Now, Oates said: "We were together for 50 years and that's long enough to do almost anything with anybody. But, at the same time, what a great legacy of music that we created. I'm very, very proud of it."