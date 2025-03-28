EXCLUSIVE: Hall & Oates' Rift Has 'No Chance of Healing' After $60Million Music Publishing War Erupted

Sources claimed a furious Hall declared: "That ship has gone to the bottom of the ocean."

Hall & Oates, once one of the most successful pop duos with '80s hits like Kiss on My List, Maneater, and Private Eyes, saw their dynamic team come to a bitter end in 2023 when Hall slapped Oates with a lawsuit.

He accused Oates of attempting to sell his half of the publishing rights to their hit songs for $60million – without his consent.