EXCLUSIVE: Hall & Oates' Rift Has 'No Chance of Healing' After $60Million Music Publishing War Erupted
Money has shattered the 60-year friendship and partnership of legendary music duo Hall & Oates.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Daryl Hall has completely closed the door on any hope of reconciliation with John Oates after things took a turn for the worse in 2023.
Sources claimed a furious Hall declared: "That ship has gone to the bottom of the ocean."
Hall & Oates, once one of the most successful pop duos with '80s hits like Kiss on My List, Maneater, and Private Eyes, saw their dynamic team come to a bitter end in 2023 when Hall slapped Oates with a lawsuit.
He accused Oates of attempting to sell his half of the publishing rights to their hit songs for $60million – without his consent.
Hall, 78, not shy about his contributions, boasted he had written "90 percent" of their hits and slammed Oates' move as the "ultimate betrayal."
A music industry insider noted: "Daryl and John currently have a love/hate relationship.
"John still loves Daryl, but Daryl is still seething, feeling that John tried to pull the rug out from under him."
But despite the animosity, the insider hints the Hall & Oates’ saga may not be over yet.
The source laughed: "If a promoter comes along with tens of millions for a reunion tour, you'd be surprised how that bad blood would turn green—with signs!"
Last year, we revealed Oates was reportedly desperate to make peace and turn the money spigot back on.
Despite their legal mess, Oates allegedly noted how touring with Hall again would make his dreams come true, saying: "I never say never to anything!"
A tipster said: "John is used to Daryl's big ego — that he feels he was the star and John was just along for the ride.
"But he's convinced Daryl knows they are much better touring together than duking it out in court, and millions would roll in if they did a final tour!"
But months later, in April 2024, Oates acknowledged he had "moved on" from Hall & Oates, indicating a reunion was unlikely.
Hall confirmed this sentiment in May, effectively marking the end of their collaboration.
Both artists have since pursued solo projects, with Hall continuing his "Live from Daryl's House" series and Oates releasing his sixth album, Reunion.
Hall filed the lawsuit against his longtime bandmate in Nashville, Tennessee, on November 16, 2023.
In addition to suing his former collaborator, Hall also requested a temporary restraining order against Oates, which was granted within 24 hours on November 17.
Breaking his silence in his first social media post since the news broke, Oates posted a photo of himself with a request to his followers.
He wrote: "During this time of communal reflection and connection with loved ones, let's not forget those experiencing challenges globally.
"As we come together, consider reaching out to support those in need—whether through local charities or international humanitarian initiatives. May our collective efforts contribute to a more compassionate and supportive world."