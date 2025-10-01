Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Ellen DeGeneres
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Ellen DeGeneres' Secret Comeback Plans Crumbling — 'Queen of Mean' Faces Fresh 'Bullying' Allegations After Ex-cameraman Claims Comedian Was 'Terrifying' On-Set

Ellen DeGeneres
Source: MEGA

Ellen DeGeneres' comeback plans crumble as fresh bullying allegations emerge from ex-cameraman.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 1 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Disgraced chat show host Ellen DeGeneres has been secretly plotting a television comeback from her U.K. hideaway – and RadarOnline.com can reveal fresh bullying claims have landed her back at square one.

"The whole point of Ellen going to the U.K. was to let the dust settle on the bullying scandal. Her goal has always been to make a comeback. She's just been waiting for enough time to pass," shared a source.

Article continues below advertisement

Ellen's Comeback Plans

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Portia de Rossi joined Ellen DeGeneres in England after the host ended her long-running daytime show.
Source: MEGA

Portia de Rossi joined Ellen DeGeneres in England after the host ended her long-running daytime show.

Article continues below advertisement

The 67-year-old comedian quit her long-running daytime show in 2022 after staffers blasted her as a behind-the-scenes meanie. After denying any wrongdoing, the host fled to England in November 2024 along with wife, Portia de Rossi, 52.

"They've been making a big show of how much they love life in the Cotswolds, but it's an open secret that Ellen is champing at the bit to get her career back on track," said the source.

"She's been hitting up her contacts and feeling quietly confident, especially with all the talk about Kelly Clarkson stepping down from her daytime show to focus on her music career."

Article continues below advertisement

New Claims Against Ellen

Article continues below advertisement
Gordon Ramsay was reportedly banned from DeGeneres' show after criticizing her cooking as 'rubbish.'
Source: MEGA

Gordon Ramsay was reportedly banned from DeGeneres' show after criticizing her cooking as 'rubbish.'

Article continues below advertisement

But according to the source, her comeback hopes are cratering over new accusations from a cameraman, who claims to have worked on her show for a decade. In a recent interview, he claimed DeGeneres banned Gordon Ramsay after the celebrity chef called her cooking "rubbish," and disliked male staff speaking to her wife.

According to the former staffer, DeGeneres turned cold with men "if they were ever caught in conversation with Portia."

The staffer revealed: "It was just weird. Cameras on, she'd be dancing, doing all this fun stuff, and cameras off, she was terrifying."

Article continues below advertisement

Building Her Career Again

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Prince Harry

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Wails 'It's Impossible for Me to Make Meghan Happy' As He Continues Relentless Royal Reunion Campaign

Photo of Mario Lopez, Desiree Townsend

EXCLUSIVE: 'Flu Shot Cheerleader' Vows She's Not Done With Mario Lopez Yet... After Defamation Lawsuit She Filed Against Him Was Dismissed

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Fresh bullying claims have reignited DeGeneres' scandal as she struggles with her damaged reputation.
Source: MEGA

Fresh bullying claims have reignited DeGeneres' scandal as she struggles with her damaged reputation.

The source added: "This has ignited the whole scandal again and it's hit Ellen like a ton of bricks. She's smart enough to know it's a huge turnoff for anyone wanting to hire her.

"Ellen's now facing the harsh reality that she's never going to rebuild her reputation. Someone always seems to come crawling out the woodwork to dredge up the past.

"It's put her in a foul mood and as usual poor Portia is bearing the brunt of it."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.