Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Eric Dane

Eric Dane Spotted Out With Lookalike of Estranged Wife Rebecca Gayheart — Just After Actor Broke Down In Tears Over Devastating ALS Battle

Photo of Eric Dane
Source: MEGA

Eric Dane was spotted on a dinner date just days after his 'GMA' interview.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 18 2025, Published 6:12 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Eric Dane has stepped out for a dinner date amid his ALS battle.

On Tuesday night, the Greys Anatomy star, 52, was spotted out at a Hollywood hotspot with a lookalike of his estranged wife, Rebecca Gayheart, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Dinner Date

eric dane out with woman after als diagnosis
Source: MEGA

The pair was seen kissing goodbye.

Article continues below advertisement

Before parting ways after dinner, the pair was seen kissing goodbye as he was picked up by a driver at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

The actor opted for an all-black ensemble for the rare outing, while the woman wore shorts with an oversized blazer.

Article continues below advertisement

Just days ago, the actor broke down in tears about the support his estranged spouse gives him following his diagnosis.

Dane and Gayheart have been married since 2005, but she filed for divorce back in 2018.

The pair separated, but their divorce was never finalized – and just one month before his announcement, the filing was dismissed.

Article continues below advertisement

Praising Rebeca

eric dane spotted after als diagnosis
Source: MEGA

Dane broke down in tears over the support his estranged wife gives him earlier this week.

Article continues below advertisement

During the GMA interview, Dane teared up when he took a moment to praise Gayheart, with whom he shares two daughters.

He said: "We have managed to become better friends and better parents. She is probably my biggest champion and my most stalwart supporter, and I lean on her."

Article continues below advertisement
eric dane spotted out als diagnosis
Source: MEGA

Dane and his mystery date parted ways after the dinner.

Article continues below advertisement

On April 9, one day before Dane's heartbreaking announcement, she told E! News: "We are best of friends. We are really close. We are great coparents. We really figured out the formula to staying a family, and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it, and we are as well."

She added: "I think it's important to not look at a relationship that ends as a failure. It's just a season. It wasn't a failure. It was a huge success. We were married for, I mean, we are still married, but together for 15 years, and we had two beautiful kids, so I think that's a successful relationship, and that's how we look at it."

Article continues below advertisement

Eric's ALS Battle

eric dane
Source: ABC

The actor received his ALS diagnosis back in April 2025 following nine months of testing.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

'Living Nostradamus' Tells Why He's Convinced Prince Harry and Meghan's Marriage is Doomed

Photo of Kate Middleton

Fresh Fears for Princess Kate Erupt as She Axes Iconic Royal Horse Race Appearance Amid Ongoing Battle Following Cancer

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this week, the Euphoria star spoke out for the first time in a new interview on Good Morning America with Diane Sawyer about his nightmare diagnosis.

The Hollywood actor made the announcement in April just before he was set to resume filming season 3 of the hit HBO show, Euphoria.

Since his announcement, Dane has lost function of his right arm and worries about possibly losing the use of his legs.

He explained: "I feel like maybe a couple, few more months, and I won't have my left hand (functioning) either. It's sobering."

Article continues below advertisement

In an interview with People magazine back in April, Dane, 52, said: "I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.

"I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."

eric dane rebecca gayheart relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Dane and Gayheart never finalized their divorce before it was dismissed.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.