Eric Dane Spotted Out With Lookalike of Estranged Wife Rebecca Gayheart — Just After Actor Broke Down In Tears Over Devastating ALS Battle
Eric Dane has stepped out for a dinner date amid his ALS battle.
On Tuesday night, the Greys Anatomy star, 52, was spotted out at a Hollywood hotspot with a lookalike of his estranged wife, Rebecca Gayheart, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Dinner Date
Before parting ways after dinner, the pair was seen kissing goodbye as he was picked up by a driver at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
The actor opted for an all-black ensemble for the rare outing, while the woman wore shorts with an oversized blazer.
Just days ago, the actor broke down in tears about the support his estranged spouse gives him following his diagnosis.
Dane and Gayheart have been married since 2005, but she filed for divorce back in 2018.
The pair separated, but their divorce was never finalized – and just one month before his announcement, the filing was dismissed.
Praising Rebeca
During the GMA interview, Dane teared up when he took a moment to praise Gayheart, with whom he shares two daughters.
He said: "We have managed to become better friends and better parents. She is probably my biggest champion and my most stalwart supporter, and I lean on her."
On April 9, one day before Dane's heartbreaking announcement, she told E! News: "We are best of friends. We are really close. We are great coparents. We really figured out the formula to staying a family, and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it, and we are as well."
She added: "I think it's important to not look at a relationship that ends as a failure. It's just a season. It wasn't a failure. It was a huge success. We were married for, I mean, we are still married, but together for 15 years, and we had two beautiful kids, so I think that's a successful relationship, and that's how we look at it."
Eric's ALS Battle
Earlier this week, the Euphoria star spoke out for the first time in a new interview on Good Morning America with Diane Sawyer about his nightmare diagnosis.
The Hollywood actor made the announcement in April just before he was set to resume filming season 3 of the hit HBO show, Euphoria.
Since his announcement, Dane has lost function of his right arm and worries about possibly losing the use of his legs.
He explained: "I feel like maybe a couple, few more months, and I won't have my left hand (functioning) either. It's sobering."
In an interview with People magazine back in April, Dane, 52, said: "I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.
"I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."