Eric Dane’s Death Sentence: Grim ALS Diagnosis Worsens — As Star’s Painkiller and Alcohol Addiction Comes Back to Haunt Him

There's no joy for Euphoria star Eric Dane, who has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, aka ALS, a deadly neurodegenerative disorder that attacks the nervous system and causes progressive loss of the muscles and eventual paralysis.

Sufferers live an average of only two to five years after diagnosis.

Also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, ever since it took the life of the Hall of Fame baseball legend in 1941, the malady may be linked to past substance abuse in some cases.