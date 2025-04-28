Eric Dane’s Death Sentence: Grim ALS Diagnosis Worsens — As Star’s Painkiller and Alcohol Addiction Comes Back to Haunt Him
There's no joy for Euphoria star Eric Dane, who has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, aka ALS, a deadly neurodegenerative disorder that attacks the nervous system and causes progressive loss of the muscles and eventual paralysis.
Sufferers live an average of only two to five years after diagnosis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, ever since it took the life of the Hall of Fame baseball legend in 1941, the malady may be linked to past substance abuse in some cases.
Dane, 52, who played Dr. "McSteamy" on Grey's Anatomy, has openly discussed his addiction to painkillers and alcohol, which led to a stint in rehab in 2011. During his 2005-2012 run on the hit show, he said: "I was f----- up longer than I was sober."
Longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated Dane, told RaarOnline.com that although ALS is fairly rare, with only 5,000 new cases reported in the U.S. each year, studies have shown that past drug abusers are up to twice as likely to develop the deadly disease as the general population.
"There is an association between alcohol and drug abuse and ALS – anything that causes nerve damage, like those addictions do, can lead to a whole host of serious health problems, such as ALS," Dr. Mirkin said.
"In Eric Dane's case, I am sure doctors can't definitively pinpoint his past to his ALS, but the message is always that you're playing with fire when it comes to your long-term health by abusing drugs and alcohol."
A source close to the actor told RadarOnline.com Dane is doing his best to keep a positive attitude in the wake of the grim health news for the sake of his wife of 20 years, Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Rebecca Gayheart – with whom he recently reconciled – and their daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13.
The actor said: "I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter. I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week."
An insider confided, "Eric says he feels fine at present. He has a good attitude and knows he can't change his past, and he's just dealing with now. He's hoping that with medications and therapy, he still has years of quality time with his gals."