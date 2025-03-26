Tucker Carlson's Family Tragedy: Super Right-Wing Personality Reveals Dad 'Refused Painkillers' Before Death as He Announces The Former Journalist's Passing in Heartbreaking Tribute

Born in 1941 to a 15-year-old Swedish-speaking mother who hid her pregnancy, Richard faced a difficult start – suffering from malnutrition and rickets before being left at a Boston orphanage.

After years in foster care, he was adopted by the Carlson family in Massachusetts, but tragedy struck again when his adoptive father died when he was 12.

Following a troubled youth, he joined the Marines and later drove to California in search of adventure, ultimately discovering his passion for reporting.