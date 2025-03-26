Tucker Carlson's Family Tragedy: Super Right-Wing Personality Reveals Dad 'Refused Painkillers' Before Death as He Announces The Former Journalist's Passing in Heartbreaking Tribute
Tucker Carlson's father Richard 'Dick' Warner Carlson has passed away at the age of 84.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the right-wing political commentator paid tribute to his late father, sharing he died at his home in Boca Grande, Florida on Monday and "refused all painkillers" until the very end.
Richard's death came after a six-week illness.
Tucker shared to X on Wednesday: "He refused all painkillers to the end and left this world with dignity and clarity, holding the hands of his children with his dogs at his feet."
Born in 1941 to a 15-year-old Swedish-speaking mother who hid her pregnancy, Richard faced a difficult start – suffering from malnutrition and rickets before being left at a Boston orphanage.
After years in foster care, he was adopted by the Carlson family in Massachusetts, but tragedy struck again when his adoptive father died when he was 12.
Following a troubled youth, he joined the Marines and later drove to California in search of adventure, ultimately discovering his passion for reporting.
Tucker wrote: "Over the next decade, he was a copy boy at the LA Times, a wire service reporter for UPI and an investigative reporter and anchor for ABC News, covering the upheaval of the period.
"He knew virtually every compelling figure of the time, including Jim Jones, Patty Hearst, Eric Hoffer, Jerry Garcia, as well as Mafia leaders and members of the Manson Family. In 1965, he was badly injured reporting from the Watts riots in Los Angeles."
Richard continued on with a diverse career in journalism, government, and undisclosed work later in life.
He served as U.S. ambassador to Seychelles under President George H.W. Bush and was appointed director of Voice of America by President Reagan.
Despite his impressive résumé, his family admitted some of his later work remained a mystery.
His obituary read: "He spent the last 25 years of his life in work whose details were never completely clear to his family, but that was clearly interesting.
"He worked in dozens of countries and breakaway republics around the world, and was involved in countless intrigues.
"He knew a number of colorful national leaders, including Rafic Hariri of Lebanon, Aslan Abashidze of Adjara, Mobutu Sese Seko of Zaire, and whomever runs Somaliland."
Beyond his career, Richard was a devoted father who cherished time with his sons, maintaining a tradition of weekly lunches and daily calls.
In 1979, he wed Patricia Swanson, an heiress to the Swanson Foods fortune.
Tucker wrote: "They were together for 44 years, all of them happy. She died sixteen months before he did, and he mourned her every day."
Known for his love of dogs, he is survived by two sons, Tucker and Buckley, his daughter-in-law Susie, and five grandchildren.
The former Fox News host concluded: "He was the toughest human being anyone in his family ever knew, and also the kindest and most loyal. RIP."