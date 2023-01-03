'Grey's Anatomy' Star Eric Dane & Rebecca Gayheart Back Together? On-Again, Off-Again Couple Spotted Holding Hands On Family Vacation Years After Filing For Divorce
Eric Danes and Rebecca Gayheart were spotted holding hands while on a family vacation — sparking talk the two have reconciled five years after filing for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The duo was seen together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they seemed cozy
Dane, 50, helped Gayheart, 51, off of a boat and onto dry land. The pair then strolled hand-in-hand down the dock together.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported that while Gayheart filed for divorce five years ago, the case was never finalized.
An insider close to the couple said, "They haven’t called off their divorce, but they let their court papers lapse. So if they still want to end their marriage, they have to start all over."
The Euphoria actor and actress were married for 14 years before the divorce was filed.
While on vacation, the 50-year-old actor looked relaxed in green swim trunks, flip-flops, and a white long-sleeve shirt. The 51-year-old actress donned a billowing red sun dress, oversized straw sun hat, and flip-flops for the outing.
The sighting was not unusual for the couple, who have continued to co-parent their two daughters, Billie, 12, and Georgia, 10, since their breakup.
The recent family Cabo trips come after an August 2022 vacation to Europe.
An insider explained, "Eric and Rebecca wanted their freedom. They have that now, but they still love each other and are great parents to their kids. They’re happy with the status quo."