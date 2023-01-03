'Grey's Anatomy' Star Eric Dane & Rebecca Gayheart Back Together? On-Again, Off-Again Couple Spotted Holding Hands On Family Vacation Years After Filing For Divorce

Eric Danes and Rebecca Gayheart were spotted holding hands while on a family vacation — sparking talk the two have reconciled five years after filing for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The duo was seen together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they seemed cozy

Dane, 50, helped Gayheart, 51, off of a boat and onto dry land. The pair then strolled hand-in-hand down the dock together.