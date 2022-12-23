‘They Still Love Each Other’: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Eric Dane & Wife Rebecca Gayheart’s Divorce On Ice, 5 Years Later
Nearly five years after calling it quits, Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart still haven’t signed off on their split — and the actors are even enjoying family getaways together with their kids, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A friend close to the duo said, “They haven’t called off their divorce, but they let their court papers lapse. So if they still want to end their marriage, they have to start all over.”
The Beverly Hills, 90210 beauty, 51, filed to end her 13-year marriage with the Grey’s Anatomy star, 49, in 2018. A pal said the still legally wed pair are jointly raising daughters Billie, 12, and Georgia, 10, and sometimes even live together!
In August, they also took their children on a vacation to Europe! “Eric and Rebecca wanted their freedom. They have that now, but they still love each other and are great parents to their kids,” said the source. “They’re happy with the status quo.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Rebecca and Eric have let the divorce sit still since 2019. In her petition, Rebecca cited irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and claimed there was no chance for a reconciliation.
The Scream 2 star asked the court to award her monthly spousal support. In addition, she wanted joint legal and physical custody of their 2 minor daughters.
In his response, Dane agreed to the monthly support and said he was on board with sharing joint custody of their children.
Around the same time, the couple released a statement about their decision.
“After 14 years together, we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family,” the couple said. “We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us,” they added. Both sides filed their court documents without the help of a lawyer. They filled out the documents by themselves.
In the years since the divorce was filed, neither Rebecca nor Eric has been seen with other romantic partners.