Eric Dane Announces ALS Diagnosis Just Days Before Filming Is Set to Resume For 'Euphoria' — 'I Am Grateful to Have My Loving Family by My Side'
Eric Dane has revealed he was diagnosed with ALS.
The actor made the heartbreaking announcement just days before he is set to resume filming season 3 of the hit HBO show, Euphoria, RadarOnline.com can report.
In an interview with People magazine, Dane, 52, said: "I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.
"I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."
ALS, which stands for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is "a nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. ALS causes loss of muscle control. The disease gets worse over time," according to the Mayo Clinic.
Dane is married to Rebecca Gayheart, and the couple share two children – Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13.
Recently, Dane and Gayheart have been making headlines due to their marriage status.
Just one month ago, the actress filed to dismiss her 2018 divorce from the Grey's Anatomy alum – which he signed off on.
On April 9, one day before Dane's heartbreaking announcement, she told E! News: "We are best of friends. We are really close. We are great coparents. We really figured out the formula to staying a family, and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it and we are as well.”
She added: "I think it's important to not look at a relationship that ends as a failure. It's just a season. It wasn't a failure. It was a huge success. We were married for, I mean, we are still married, but together for 15 years, and we had two beautiful kids, so I think that's a successful relationship, and that's how we look at it."
Back in 2018, Gayheart filed for divorce from Dane and cited irreconcilable differences.
At the time, she requested spousal support and joint legal and physical custody of their children – who they have constantly put first throughout the split.
She told Us Weekly in 2018: "We're doing our best. It isn’t easy. But we are trying, and we are committed. There are so many things [that make it challenging]. I think that as a female, you need to be able to always take care of yourself and never depend on a man. I’m going back to work and I think it’s partly because I want my daughters to see me work. I took some time off to have my kids."
Since their split, the two have focused on co-parenting their children and shared many photos from family vacations over the years – which fueled rumors they were back together.
Other major stars who have been diagnosed with ALS include Stephen Hawking, Lou Gehrig, Roberta Flack and Dennis Day.