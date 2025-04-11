Eric Dane Announces ALS Diagnosis Just Days Before Filming Is Set to Resume For 'Euphoria' — 'I Am Grateful to Have My Loving Family by My Side'

Recently, Dane and Gayheart have been making headlines due to their marriage status.

Just one month ago, the actress filed to dismiss her 2018 divorce from the Grey's Anatomy alum – which he signed off on.

On April 9, one day before Dane's heartbreaking announcement, she told E! News: "We are best of friends. We are really close. We are great coparents. We really figured out the formula to staying a family, and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it and we are as well.”

She added: "I think it's important to not look at a relationship that ends as a failure. It's just a season. It wasn't a failure. It was a huge success. We were married for, I mean, we are still married, but together for 15 years, and we had two beautiful kids, so I think that's a successful relationship, and that's how we look at it."