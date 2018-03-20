Look What You’re Missing! Rebecca Gayheart Shows Off Hot Bikini Body After Divorce thumbnail

Look What You’re Missing! Rebecca Gayheart Shows Off Hot Bikini Body After Divorce

Model called it quits with Eric Dane after 14 years of marriage.

Rebecca Gayheart, 46, is living it up in Mexico, weeks after her split from longtime husband Eric Dane. The slim beauty was spotted showing off her hot bikini body while on a beach vacation with a female pal! Is she already moving on? Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos and learn more.

Rebecca Gayheart is a single lady now that she's filed for divorce from husband-of-14-years Eric Dane, 45.

This week, the model was pictured soaking up the sun in Mexico, while boasting her sexy bikini body on the tropical beaches.

The mother-of-two looked relaxed as she enjoyed her peaceful getaway amid her relationship drama.

As Radar readers know, Gayheart was caught looking worn out and exhausted just last week, during a breakfast date with a male pal.

The model filed for divorce this February, one year after the actor checked into rehab for "depression."

While it is uncertain what caused the longtime couple to split, Dane was spotted getting cozy with a sexy blonde, weeks before Gayheart called it quits.

He was also previously known as party boy who suffered from substance abuse. "He and Rebecca used to be real party people, but they've worked hard to adjust to family life," a friend told Radar in 2017. "But frankly, Eric sometimes just feels overwhelmed."

How do you think Rebecca Gayheart is doing after her divorce filing from Eric Dane?

