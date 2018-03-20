RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Look What You’re Missing! Rebecca Gayheart Shows Off Hot Bikini Body After Divorce
1
of
9
1 of 9
Rebecca Gayheart, 46, is living it up in Mexico, weeks after her split from longtime husband Eric Dane. The slim beauty was spotted showing off her hot bikini body while on a beach vacation with a female pal! Is she already moving on? Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos and learn more.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
2 of 9
Rebecca Gayheart is a single lady now that she's filed for divorce from husband-of-14-years Eric Dane, 45.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
3 of 9
This week, the model was pictured soaking up the sun in Mexico, while boasting her sexy bikini body on the tropical beaches.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
4 of 9
The mother-of-two looked relaxed as she enjoyed her peaceful getaway amid her relationship drama.
He was also previously known as party boy who suffered from substance abuse. "He and Rebecca used to be real party people, but they've worked hard to adjust to family life," a friend told Radar in 2017. "But frankly, Eric sometimes just feels overwhelmed."
Photo credit: BACKGRID
9 of 9
How do you think Rebecca Gayheart is doing after her divorce filing from Eric Dane? Let us know in the comments below.We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
Rebecca Gayheart, 46, is living it up in Mexico, weeks after her split from longtime husband Eric Dane. The slim beauty was spotted showing off her hot bikini body while on a beach vacation with a female pal! Is she already moving on? Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos and learn more.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Rebecca Gayheart is a single lady now that she's filed for divorce from husband-of-14-years Eric Dane, 45.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
This week, the model was pictured soaking up the sun in Mexico, while boasting her sexy bikini body on the tropical beaches.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The mother-of-two looked relaxed as she enjoyed her peaceful getaway amid her relationship drama.
He was also previously known as party boy who suffered from substance abuse. "He and Rebecca used to be real party people, but they've worked hard to adjust to family life," a friend told Radar in 2017. "But frankly, Eric sometimes just feels overwhelmed."
Photo credit: BACKGRID
How do you think Rebecca Gayheart is doing after her divorce filing from Eric Dane? Let us know in the comments below.We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.