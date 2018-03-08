Rebecca Gayheart Looks Worn Out At Breakfast With Male Pal After Divorce Filing

Eric Dane 2004 earlier this year — and now, she looks like a hot mess! This Thursday, the model was spotted looking makeup-less and casual while grabbing lunch with a male pal in West Hollywood. Is she doing okay? Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the photos. Rebecca Gayheart split from longtime husband2004 earlier this year — and now, she looks like a hot mess! This Thursday, the model was spotted looking makeup-less and casual while grabbing lunch with a male pal in West Hollywood. Is she doing okay? Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the photos. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Rebecca Gayheart, 46, is not looking so well after her split from longtime hubby Eric Dane. Photo credit: BACKGRID

This Thursday, the beauty was pictured looking tired and disheveled while grabbing breakfast with a male pal. Photo credit: BACKGRID

She was spotted leaving La Conversation in West Hollywood with the mystery man wearing an oversized sweater, loose pants and sneakers. Photo credit: BACKGRID

She wore no makeup for the outing, and looked to have some visible bags under her eyes! Has Rebecca Gayheart been crying? Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar readers know, Gayheart cited “­irrecon­cilable differences” when filing her divorce papers this February 16. Photo credit: BACKGRID

While the breakup came as a shock to fans, insiders told Radar that the couple — who shares two children together — had been having issues from the very start. Photo credit: BACKGRID