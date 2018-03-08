Radar Online participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Rebecca Gayheart Looks Worn Out At Breakfast With Male Pal After Divorce Filing
Rebecca Gayheart split from longtime husband Eric Dane 2004 earlier this year — and now, she looks like a hot mess! This Thursday, the model was spotted looking makeup-less and casual while grabbing lunch with a male pal in West Hollywood. Is she doing okay? Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the photos.
2 of 9
Rebecca Gayheart, 46, is not looking so well after her split from longtime hubby Eric Dane.
3 of 9
This Thursday, the beauty was pictured looking tired and disheveled while grabbing breakfast with a male pal.
4 of 9
She was spotted leaving La Conversation in West Hollywood with the mystery man wearing an oversized sweater, loose pants and sneakers.
5 of 9
She wore no makeup for the outing, and looked to have some visible bags under her eyes! Has Rebecca Gayheart been crying?
6 of 9
As Radar readers know, Gayheart cited “irreconcilable differences” when filing her divorce papers this February 16.
7 of 9
While the breakup came as a shock to fans, insiders told Radar that the couple — who shares two children together — had been having issues from the very start.
Even though Rebecca Gayheart was the one to leave her husband of 14 years, do you think she's still heartbroken over the split? Sound off below.
