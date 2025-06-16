Eric Dane's ALS Battle: 'Euphoria' Actor Only Has 'One Functioning Arm' And Worries About Losing The Use Of His Legs After Devastating Diagnosis

On Monday morning, Dane, 52, discussed more details about his diagnosis and the toll it has taken on his body so far.

The Hollywood actor made the announcement in April just before he was set to resume filming season 3 of the hit HBO show, Euphoria.

Since then, Dane has lost function of his right arm and is fearing what's next for him amid his battle – which could possibly be losing the use of his legs.

He explained: "I feel like maybe a couple, few more months, and I won't have my left hand (functioning) either. It's sobering."