Eric Dane's ALS Battle: 'Euphoria' Actor Only Has 'One Functioning Arm' And Worries About Losing The Use Of His Legs After Devastating Diagnosis
Eric Dane has revealed he only has "one functioning arm" amid his battle with ALS.
The Euphoria star has spoken out for the first time in a new interview on Good Morning America with Diane Sawyer about his nightmare diagnosis just months after making the public announcement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Eric's Pain
On Monday morning, Dane, 52, discussed more details about his diagnosis and the toll it has taken on his body so far.
The Hollywood actor made the announcement in April just before he was set to resume filming season 3 of the hit HBO show, Euphoria.
Since then, Dane has lost function of his right arm and is fearing what's next for him amid his battle – which could possibly be losing the use of his legs.
He explained: "I feel like maybe a couple, few more months, and I won't have my left hand (functioning) either. It's sobering."
The Diagnosis
The actor received his diagnosis back in April following nine months of testing after he first started experiencing symptoms, including weakness in his right hand.
He said: "I didn't really think anything of it at the time. I thought maybe I'd been texting too much or my hand was fatigued, but a few weeks later I noticed it got a little worse.
"So I went and saw a hand specialist, who sent me to another hand specialist. I went and saw a neurologist and the neurologist sent me to another neurologist and said, ‘This is way above my pay grade.'"
After hearing his diagnosis, Dane said of the moment: "I will never forget those three letters. It’s on me the second I wake up."
Back in April, in an interview with People magazine, Dane's announcement said: "I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.
"I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."
Family Support
Despite facing difficulty in their marriage, Dane teared up when he took a moment to praise his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and the support she has given him throughout his battle.
He said: "We have managed to become better friends and better parents. She is probably my biggest champion and my most stalwart supporter, and I lean on her."
Just one month prior to his diagnosis, Gayheart filed to dismiss her 2018 divorce filing.
While Dane is fighting through his diagnosis and continuing his work, he admitted he's still very angry with his condition.
The actor lost his father at just 7 years old and is now fearing he will also be taken away from his two young daughters.
He said in the interview: "I'm angry because, you know, my father was taken from me when I was young. And now, you know, there’s a very good chance I’m going to be taken from my girls while they’re very young."