Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Eric Trump Mocked for Signing Copies of His Memoir in 'Empty Store'... As the Prez's 'Forgotten' Son is Accused of 'Grifting'

Photo of Eric Trump
Source: MEGA

Eric Trump's book signing appeared to crash and burn.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 14 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Eric Trump apparently wasn't feeling the love when he appeared at a local bookstore to sign copies of his new memoir, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 41-year-old visited the Barnes & Noble in Palm Beach Gardens on Tuesday, October 14, to hyped up the release of his book, Under Siege: My Family's Fight to Save Our Nation, but according to users on X, no one was on hand to celebrate with him.

Article continues below advertisement

Eric Trump's Failed Book Signing

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Eric Trump
Source: EricTrump/X

Eric didn't exactly have much fanfare at his book signing.

In the clip, the president's middle, and often forgotten, son, stands next to a table stacked with his books, urging viewers to swing by the store and indulge him.

"I'm hiding a bunch of books... they're gonna hide them around the store," Eric says in the clip, as he acknowledges the store's manager off-camera. "Bunch of signed books here, first-come, first-served... Come over to Barnes and Noble, Palm Beach Gardens, a bunch of signed books."

Eric's plea fell on deaf ears, at least according to users on X.

"Place looks empty," one person said, as another accused Eric of "grifting."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump 2028 a Reality?

One person said: "No one will buy it," and another doubled down and said, "The Trump grift continues."

Eric is no stranger to pushing forward his family's latest merchandise, even if he is barely ever mentioned by his controversial father. Earlier this year, Eric donned a Trump 2028 hat in a photo that had Americans thinking his dad may be in the White House way past his second term.

In the snap, posted on Instagram, Eric smiled while wearing the cap in typical MAGA colors. The politician's son then added a link to the Trump store in hopes right-wing followers would rush to buy his family's merchandise.

"Not gonna happen, you dummies," one person raged at the time, as another added, "Yeah, that'll never happen. But what is happening is that the Trumps have found another way to grift off of their sheep."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Eric Trump
Source: MEGA

Eric was accused of 'grifting.'

According to the referring to the 22nd Amendment, "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once."

However, it appears rules or laws have not been an obstacle for anyone in the Trump family, as Trump himself has not ruled out staying around the White House for more years.

"A lot of people want me to do it," he previously said. "But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration.”

"It is far too early to think about it. There are methods which you could do it," he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Eric Was In The Room as President Trump 'Ended Wars'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president barely mentions his middle son, Eric.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Alyssa Farah Griffin and Donald Trump Jr.

The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Trolled by Don Jr. Over Promise to Wear MAGA Hat On-Air If Prez Freed the Israeli Hostages

Split photo of Donald Trump and Barack Obama

Barack Obama Warns of Donald Trump's 'Genuine Efforts to Weaken Democracy' as Former Prez Slams 'Hypocritical' Republicans Supporting National Guard Deployments to Democrat-run Cities

As for now, Eric has continued to push the "greatness" of his father, even recently claiming he was "in the room" when Trump "ended" two wars.

"I've literally been in that office. I was in that office for one conversation where he literally stopped a war," Eric said last month on Real America's Voice while attempting to make the case for his father to be awarded a Nobel Peace Prize

"In fact, I was in the office recently for another one where he stopped another one," he added.

He claimed: "I mean, the amount of children, and I say children, young kids right now that are running around the world who are alive based on the fact that he stopped conflicts that otherwise would have spiraled out of control."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Eric Trump
Source: MEGA

Eric has done his best to remain in the spotlight.

Trump previously claimed he had "ended seven wars," but failed to provide much context.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.