Eric Trump Mocked for Signing Copies of His Memoir in 'Empty Store'... As the Prez's 'Forgotten' Son is Accused of 'Grifting'
Oct. 14 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Eric Trump apparently wasn't feeling the love when he appeared at a local bookstore to sign copies of his new memoir, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 41-year-old visited the Barnes & Noble in Palm Beach Gardens on Tuesday, October 14, to hyped up the release of his book, Under Siege: My Family's Fight to Save Our Nation, but according to users on X, no one was on hand to celebrate with him.
Eric Trump's Failed Book Signing
In the clip, the president's middle, and often forgotten, son, stands next to a table stacked with his books, urging viewers to swing by the store and indulge him.
"I'm hiding a bunch of books... they're gonna hide them around the store," Eric says in the clip, as he acknowledges the store's manager off-camera. "Bunch of signed books here, first-come, first-served... Come over to Barnes and Noble, Palm Beach Gardens, a bunch of signed books."
Eric's plea fell on deaf ears, at least according to users on X.
"Place looks empty," one person said, as another accused Eric of "grifting."
Trump 2028 a Reality?
One person said: "No one will buy it," and another doubled down and said, "The Trump grift continues."
Eric is no stranger to pushing forward his family's latest merchandise, even if he is barely ever mentioned by his controversial father. Earlier this year, Eric donned a Trump 2028 hat in a photo that had Americans thinking his dad may be in the White House way past his second term.
In the snap, posted on Instagram, Eric smiled while wearing the cap in typical MAGA colors. The politician's son then added a link to the Trump store in hopes right-wing followers would rush to buy his family's merchandise.
"Not gonna happen, you dummies," one person raged at the time, as another added, "Yeah, that'll never happen. But what is happening is that the Trumps have found another way to grift off of their sheep."
According to the referring to the 22nd Amendment, "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once."
However, it appears rules or laws have not been an obstacle for anyone in the Trump family, as Trump himself has not ruled out staying around the White House for more years.
"A lot of people want me to do it," he previously said. "But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration.”
"It is far too early to think about it. There are methods which you could do it," he added.
Eric Was In The Room as President Trump 'Ended Wars'
As for now, Eric has continued to push the "greatness" of his father, even recently claiming he was "in the room" when Trump "ended" two wars.
"I've literally been in that office. I was in that office for one conversation where he literally stopped a war," Eric said last month on Real America's Voice while attempting to make the case for his father to be awarded a Nobel Peace Prize
"In fact, I was in the office recently for another one where he stopped another one," he added.
He claimed: "I mean, the amount of children, and I say children, young kids right now that are running around the world who are alive based on the fact that he stopped conflicts that otherwise would have spiraled out of control."
Trump previously claimed he had "ended seven wars," but failed to provide much context.