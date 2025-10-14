Eric Trump Mocked for Signing Copies of His Memoir in 'Empty Store'... As the Prez's 'Forgotten' Son is Accused of 'Grifting'

According to the referring to the 22nd Amendment, "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once."

However, it appears rules or laws have not been an obstacle for anyone in the Trump family, as Trump himself has not ruled out staying around the White House for more years.

"A lot of people want me to do it," he previously said. "But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration.”

"It is far too early to think about it. There are methods which you could do it," he added.