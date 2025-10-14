EXCLUSIVE: She's No Meghan! How Kate Middleton Has Been Revered for Years as 'Queen in Waiting' by Royal Family — As She's Dubbed 'Princess Diana Without the Mess'
Oct. 14 2025, Published 3:31 p.m. ET
Kate Middleton has long been seen inside royal circles as the family's "great unifier" – the poised, compassionate figure who embodies stability and grace.
Now, a royal insider has told RadarOnline.com those qualities have earned her the quiet respect of courtiers who regard her as "the true Queen in waiting," and the natural heir to the spirit of Princess Diana – "without the chaos that once surrounded her."
Our source's claim is backed up by Grant Harrold, who worked as King Charles's butler from 2004 to 2011 and first met Kate when she was still dating Prince William.
A Queen in Waiting
Recalling his first impressions of the young woman who would later become the Princess of Wales, he said it was obvious from their first meeting that she was destined for the throne.
"That girl was a Queen in waiting in every aspect," he said. "She is the perfect Queen material, and you can so obviously see that. Everything about her – the way she carried herself, the way she spoke, the way she interacted with people, her kindness, her beauty."
A royal source told RadarOnline.com: "Kate has always been revered by the royal family – she's their steady hand and moral compass. People behind the scenes say she's 'Diana without the drama.' The late princess had heart and charisma, but Kate brings composure and quiet strength. That's exactly what the monarchy needs now."
Diana's Spirit, Without the Drama
Harrold echoed the sentiment, recalling how even as a 22-year-old girlfriend of Prince William's visiting Highgrove, Kate carried herself with the natural grace of a future monarch.
"She was, if I can say, the modern-day Princess Diana," he said. "She was everything you can imagine – she is a beautiful and intelligent woman."
The former butler also remembered her warmth with royal staff, noting how she instinctively bridged the gap between royal formality and genuine friendliness – a hallmark once associated with Diana.
"Diana used to do things at Sandringham to make the staff laugh by poking her head out the window and pulling faces, and Kate was doing the same kind of thing," he said. "She never made people feel beneath her."
The Monarchy's Steady Hand
Since her marriage to William in 2011, Kate, now 43, has become a cornerstone of the modern monarchy.
Her calm demeanor and enduring popularity have made her indispensable to the Firm – particularly as Prince William advances his vision of a "slimmed-down monarchy."
A royal aide said: "There's a deep recognition that Kate's public image is what's holding the monarchy together. She's seen as reliable, warm, and scandal-free – everything Meghan Markle wasn't. The Queen adored her, Charles trusts her, and William relies on her completely."
The Monarchy's Anchor
Middleton's charitable focus on early childhood development and her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood have reinforced her image as a working royal driven by purpose rather than prestige. Her commitment to mental health advocacy and family welfare has drawn praise from both supporters and critics of the royal institution.
Middleton's resilience during her 2024 cancer diagnosis has only deepened public affection. Despite months of treatment, she returned to public duties with what palace aides described as "quiet determination and dignity."
A family friend added: "She never once sought sympathy – she wanted her story to help others. That's who she is. She's more than just the next queen – she's the monarchy's anchor."
Grant Harrold's memoir, The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life of Royal Service, was released on August 28, offering rare insight into the woman now viewed across the royal household as "the future of the Crown."