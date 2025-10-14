EXCLUSIVE: She's No Meghan! How Kate Middleton Has Been Revered for Years as 'Queen in Waiting' by Royal Family — As She's Dubbed 'Princess Diana Without the Mess'

Kate Middleton has long been seen inside royal circles as the family's "great unifier" – the poised, compassionate figure who embodies stability and grace.

Now, a royal insider has told RadarOnline.com those qualities have earned her the quiet respect of courtiers who regard her as "the true Queen in waiting," and the natural heir to the spirit of Princess Diana – "without the chaos that once surrounded her."

Our source's claim is backed up by Grant Harrold, who worked as King Charles's butler from 2004 to 2011 and first met Kate when she was still dating Prince William.