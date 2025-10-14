The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Trolled by Don Jr. Over Promise to Wear MAGA Hat On-Air If Prez Freed the Israeli Hostages
Oct. 14 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr. is making sure The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin makes good on a promise she made to wear a MAGA hat for one full day on the show if his father secured freedom for the Israeli hostages held by Hamas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
President Donald Trump negotiated a peace deal that brought home the remaining 20 hostages, something Griffin, 36, praised as a "tremendous, historic day" on Monday, October 13. Still, she didn't wear the infamous red hat.
A Not-So-Gentle Reminder
Griffin made the promise on a January episode of the ABC daytime show, and Don Jr., 47, found the clip and posted it to X.
"If he does good, if he gets the Israeli hostages out, I promise I will wear a MAGA hat for one day on this show and say thank you for doing it," the slightly conservative commentator proclaimed, referring to the president.
Griffin added: "You have to be able to cheer for wins when they happen and call out relentlessly the wrongdoing."
Trump Jr. wrote, "Sending this to the top. Let’s go," while reminding Griffin about her vow.
Flooded With Hat Offers
In the comments, users made GIFs showing Griffin wearing a red Make America Great Again baseball cap.
One Trump supporter wrote: "Someone needs to send a large box of MAGA hats to Alyssa in care of The View," while a second person huffed, "She will never do it."
A third MAGA fan predicted: "The View will have their best ratings to date," if Griffin followed through on her promise. A fourth told the TV host, "Alyssa, be sure to let us know what day you're wearing your MAGA hat. If you don't have one, let us know, we'll get several on the way to you."
'A Massive Diplomatic Achievement'
After the hostages were freed, Griffin recognized the incredible diplomatic accomplishment and praised the president, but there was no wearing of a MAGA hat during The View's Hot Topics segment, which was devoted to the living hostages being freed from captivity after more than two years.
"It's historic. It is a massive diplomatic achievement, and I think the whole world can breathe a sigh of relief because for many of us, knowing people who were, I met with some of the hostage families and how hard this was for them for the last two years. There's not a jew across the world who didn't feel personally impacted by the events of October 7. And these 20 that were released never knowing if they would get that day," Griffin shared.
She added: "I think everyone should be able to celebrate it. Listen, whether you like Trump or not, I think he, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner do deserve credit for this deal."
'King of the World'
The day after Trump Jr.'s reminder about Griffin's MAGA hat vow, she didn't wear the cap, nor was her promise mentioned.
Instead, the panel spent their Hot Topics segment discussing the government shutdown, with moderator Whoopi Goldberg managing to complain still that Trump wasn't doing enough for Americans despite helping achieve a tentative peace in the Middle East.
"You need to get your behind in gear here," Goldberg told Trump. "If you are the president of the United States, act like the president of the United States. I appreciate all of the stuff you’re doing, but I feel like he wants to be king of the world."