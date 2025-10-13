Trump's MAGA Supporters Rage As Hillary Clinton's Looks Are Compared to New 'Republican Darling' Sydney Sweeney... After the Prez Drooled Over Actress

Sweeney is being welcomed by MAGA members, and her sexy ad campaign has caught the eye of President Trump, who gushed about his affection for the Madame Web star, especially after learning she registered with the GOP last June in Florida.

The president posted a lengthy note on his Truth Social platform, where, despite his apparent infatuation, he still managed to misspell his celebrity crush's name.

"Sidney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the HOTTEST ad out there," Trump posted. "It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are 'flying of the shelves.' Go get 'em Sidney."

Trump wasn't the only member of his political party crushing on Sweeney. Texas senator Ted Cruz also took to X to repost a photo of the movie star lying on her stomach, half-naked, as he defended the Hollywood star from the "woke mob."

"Wow. Now the crazy Left has come out against beautiful women," the 54-year-old cried on the social media platform. "I’m sure that will poll well..."