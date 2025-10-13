Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Hillary Clinton

Trump's MAGA Supporters Rage As Hillary Clinton's Looks Are Compared to New 'Republican Darling' Sydney Sweeney... After the Prez Drooled Over Actress

Sydney Sweeney and Hillary Clinton
Source: mega

Sydney Sweeney has been likened to a young Hillary Clinton.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 13 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Hillary Clinton has great genes.

The former first lady is being compared to actress and jeans model Sydney Sweeney after sharing a "thirst trap" throwback photo to celebrate her 50th anniversary with Bill Clinton – but RadarOnline.com can report many critics are clapping back.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Sydney Sweeney
Source: mega

Sweeney has become a MAGA favorite recently.

Over the weekend, Hillary shared a loving post to her husband on X, in honor of their golden anniversary.

Along with a carousel of aged photos from their years gone by, the 77-year-old added the caption: "When we got married 50 years ago, we had no idea how our lives would unfold. But one thing I knew for certain then, and still know now, is that I wanted to navigate the ups and downs and in-betweens with you.

"Happy anniversary, dear Bill."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: HillaryClinton/X

In the comments section, posters couldn't help but notice Hillary's similarities to the 28-year-old Euphoria star. One person even shared a side-by-side comparison of photos of Hillary and Sweeney.

Article continues below advertisement

Not So Fast

Hillary Clinton
Source: MEGA

Hillary was sharing an anniversary message to her husband, Bill.

However, many critics slammed the comparison to the new MAGA queen, who has seen her popularity among the GOP skyrocket after her sexy American Eagle commercial and discovery that she is a registered Republican.

Underneath the comparison tweet, one person replied: "Oh yeah. I can see the resemblance. Just like Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger in TWINS."

Another person argued: "They're looking in the same general direction. That's the only comparison I give you."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: magills_/X

One person warned: "Don’t dog Sydney like that," as another blasted, "Maybe Sweeney Todd."

And one person sarcastically noted: "Comparing Hillary Clinton to Sydney Sweeney is like comparing a deleted email server to a viral nude scene."

Article continues below advertisement

GOP Jeans Reach Trump

Sydney Sweeney
Source: AmericanEagle/YouTube

Sweeney's American Eagle ad campaign came under fire for is message.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

Trump Declares 'I Won't Get Into Heaven' in Bizarre Rant... as Rumors the Afterlife 'Obsessed' Prez Is Suffering From Dementia Ramp Up

Composite photo of Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk

Candace Owens Accused of 'Profiting' off Charlie Kirk's Death Amid New 'Calculated' Conspiracy Theory About His Assassination Involving Egyptian Plane

Sweeney is being welcomed by MAGA members, and her sexy ad campaign has caught the eye of President Trump, who gushed about his affection for the Madame Web star, especially after learning she registered with the GOP last June in Florida.

The president posted a lengthy note on his Truth Social platform, where, despite his apparent infatuation, he still managed to misspell his celebrity crush's name.

"Sidney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the HOTTEST ad out there," Trump posted. "It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are 'flying of the shelves.' Go get 'em Sidney."

Trump wasn't the only member of his political party crushing on Sweeney. Texas senator Ted Cruz also took to X to repost a photo of the movie star lying on her stomach, half-naked, as he defended the Hollywood star from the "woke mob."

"Wow. Now the crazy Left has come out against beautiful women," the 54-year-old cried on the social media platform. "I’m sure that will poll well..."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Sweeney's MAGA Leanings

Sydney Sweeney
Source: mega

The star has been linked to MAGA in the past.

Sweeney has previously come under fire for her alleged MAGA leanings.

Back in 2022, what started as wholesome photos of her mother's 60th birthday celebration turned into chaos after one photo showed the actress posing with a man, believed to be her father, who was wearing a pro-law enforcement "blue lives matter" shirt.

Another snap featured two people wearing red MAGA parody caps that read "Make Sixty Great Again" about Sweeney's mother's age.

After an online uproar, she said on X: "You guys, this is wild. An innocent celebration for my mom's milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions.

"Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday, Mom!"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.