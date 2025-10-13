Trump's MAGA Supporters Rage As Hillary Clinton's Looks Are Compared to New 'Republican Darling' Sydney Sweeney... After the Prez Drooled Over Actress
Oct. 13 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Hillary Clinton has great genes.
The former first lady is being compared to actress and jeans model Sydney Sweeney after sharing a "thirst trap" throwback photo to celebrate her 50th anniversary with Bill Clinton – but RadarOnline.com can report many critics are clapping back.
Over the weekend, Hillary shared a loving post to her husband on X, in honor of their golden anniversary.
Along with a carousel of aged photos from their years gone by, the 77-year-old added the caption: "When we got married 50 years ago, we had no idea how our lives would unfold. But one thing I knew for certain then, and still know now, is that I wanted to navigate the ups and downs and in-betweens with you.
"Happy anniversary, dear Bill."
In the comments section, posters couldn't help but notice Hillary's similarities to the 28-year-old Euphoria star. One person even shared a side-by-side comparison of photos of Hillary and Sweeney.
Not So Fast
However, many critics slammed the comparison to the new MAGA queen, who has seen her popularity among the GOP skyrocket after her sexy American Eagle commercial and discovery that she is a registered Republican.
Underneath the comparison tweet, one person replied: "Oh yeah. I can see the resemblance. Just like Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger in TWINS."
Another person argued: "They're looking in the same general direction. That's the only comparison I give you."
One person warned: "Don’t dog Sydney like that," as another blasted, "Maybe Sweeney Todd."
And one person sarcastically noted: "Comparing Hillary Clinton to Sydney Sweeney is like comparing a deleted email server to a viral nude scene."
GOP Jeans Reach Trump
Sweeney is being welcomed by MAGA members, and her sexy ad campaign has caught the eye of President Trump, who gushed about his affection for the Madame Web star, especially after learning she registered with the GOP last June in Florida.
The president posted a lengthy note on his Truth Social platform, where, despite his apparent infatuation, he still managed to misspell his celebrity crush's name.
"Sidney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the HOTTEST ad out there," Trump posted. "It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are 'flying of the shelves.' Go get 'em Sidney."
Trump wasn't the only member of his political party crushing on Sweeney. Texas senator Ted Cruz also took to X to repost a photo of the movie star lying on her stomach, half-naked, as he defended the Hollywood star from the "woke mob."
"Wow. Now the crazy Left has come out against beautiful women," the 54-year-old cried on the social media platform. "I’m sure that will poll well..."
Sweeney's MAGA Leanings
Sweeney has previously come under fire for her alleged MAGA leanings.
Back in 2022, what started as wholesome photos of her mother's 60th birthday celebration turned into chaos after one photo showed the actress posing with a man, believed to be her father, who was wearing a pro-law enforcement "blue lives matter" shirt.
Another snap featured two people wearing red MAGA parody caps that read "Make Sixty Great Again" about Sweeney's mother's age.
After an online uproar, she said on X: "You guys, this is wild. An innocent celebration for my mom's milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions.
"Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday, Mom!"