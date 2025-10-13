EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Spark Fears for His Sobriety After Pals Reveal How Pair Are 'Secretly Back Together'

The pair, whose on-again-off-again love story has captivated Hollywood for over two decades, recently appeared inseparable at the New York premiere of Lopez's new film Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Affleck's production company, Artists Equity, helped finance the project, and he and Lopez were seen embracing, laughing, and whispering to each other on the red carpet – behavior friends describe as "worryingly familiar."

A source claimed: "Ben and Jennifer are clearly back in each other's orbit – and it's far more than just work.

"The chemistry between them is obvious, and it's stirred up a lot of old feelings. But people close to Ben are worried. They feel this reunion could leave him emotionally vulnerable, which is risky given everything he's been through."