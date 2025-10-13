EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Spark Fears for His Sobriety After Pals Reveal How Pair Are 'Secretly Back Together'
Oct. 13 2025, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Ben Affleck's friends are deeply concerned for his sobriety as the actor is thought to have secretly rekindled his relationship with Jennifer Lopez just months after their highly publicized divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 53-year-old Argo director and recovering alcoholic has been spotted at several red-carpet events with Lopez, 56, sparking rumors "Bennifer 3.0" is on.
Affleck's 'Risky' Move?
The pair, whose on-again-off-again love story has captivated Hollywood for over two decades, recently appeared inseparable at the New York premiere of Lopez's new film Kiss of the Spider Woman.
Affleck's production company, Artists Equity, helped finance the project, and he and Lopez were seen embracing, laughing, and whispering to each other on the red carpet – behavior friends describe as "worryingly familiar."
A source claimed: "Ben and Jennifer are clearly back in each other's orbit – and it's far more than just work.
"The chemistry between them is obvious, and it's stirred up a lot of old feelings. But people close to Ben are worried. They feel this reunion could leave him emotionally vulnerable, which is risky given everything he's been through."
'I Started Drinking More'
Affleck has been candid about his battle with alcohol addiction, admitting it worsened during the collapse of his marriage to actress Jennifer Garner.
"I drank relatively normally for a long time," he said in 2020. "What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was 2015, 2016. My drinking, of course, created more marital problems."
Friends now fear the renewed attention on his relationship with Lopez could trigger old habits.
Another insider claimed: "Ben's really trying to keep himself steady, but the constant media frenzy that follows Jennifer is overwhelming.
"He's never been comfortable with that world – the cameras, the attention, the pressure. He cares deeply for her, but she thrives on that lifestyle, and he doesn't.
"That clash is what tore them apart before."
The couple's whirlwind second marriage in 2022 – nearly 20 years after they first split – ended in divorce earlier this year.
Those who know them best say the relationship's intensity has always been both its strength and downfall.
A close friend of the singer claimed: "Jennifer has this instinct to take care of Ben – she adores him, but she's always trying to fix things for him.
"It comes from love, but it can wear her down. He craves calm and balance, while she’s fueled by intensity and emotion."
At the Kiss of the Spider Woman premiere, Affleck praised Lopez's performance.
"This is a role that Jennifer is just so spectacular in," he said. "It's exactly the kind of role she's dreamed of playing her whole career. She seized it with both hands and did something spectacular and beautiful."
A 'Fragile' Situation
Lopez echoed the sentiment, gushing: "If it wasn't for Ben, the movie wouldn't have gotten made. And I will always give him that credit."
However, friends claim Affleck's renewed involvement with Lopez – emotionally and professionally – may be taking its toll on him.
One insider claimed: "Ben genuinely wants to be there for Jennifer, but being in her world means dealing with the constant spotlight, and it drains him. He's told friends he longs for a simple, quiet life – something calm and private – yet he just can't seem to walk away from her."
Those close to the actor say his sobriety remains intact, but the situation feels "fragile."
An insider added: "Ben's made a lot of progress, and everyone's proud of how far he's come.
"They just hope he looks after himself this time – because being with Jennifer can be as consuming and addictive as any struggle he's faced before."