EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck's 'Heartbreaking' Reaction to Jennifer Garner's Upcoming Wedding Revealed

The pair were married for 10 years after meeting on the set of Pearl Harbor in 2000, and share three children – Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13.

Despite their divorce in 2015, Affleck and Garner have remained close co-parents, often photographed together at their children’s activities and family outings. Over the years, many hoped their warm friendship would rekindle into romance.

But now, with Garner set to marry Miller, 46, those hopes appear to have faded for good.

A friend of the couple claimed: "Jennifer's been making plans for the wedding without much fanfare, and she's the happiest she's been in a long time. She's been telling people that John is the person she was meant to be with. For Ben, that realization has been painful – he's always had feelings for her, and now he has to accept that she's really moved on."