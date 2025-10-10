EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift's Latest Blake Lively 'Attack' is Branded the 'Most Brutal Yet'
Blake Lively has been left devastated after Taylor Swift's new album appeared to contain multiple songs aimed squarely at her – a move insiders tell RadarOnline.com mark the singer’s "most brutal" snub of the actress yet.
Once one of Hollywood's closest friendships, the pair's decade-long bond is said to have collapsed in spectacular fashion, leaving Lively, 38, "heartbroken and humiliated."
The Songs That Sparked The Feud
Swift, 35, revealed details of her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, during an appearance on her fiancé Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, confirming an October release of the record and teasing several track titles.
But it was the inclusion of a song named "Ruin the Friendship" that sent social media into meltdown, with fans speculating that it referenced the actress. Another track, "CANCELLED!," quickly fueled the theory, with online users claiming both songs were "very thinly veiled" attacks on Lively.
A friend close to both women said: "Blake is devastated – this isn't something she can easily move past. She really loved Taylor and never thought their friendship would fall apart like this.
"Hearing those songs has hit her hard, and seeing people online convinced they're about her just makes it even more painful."
A Friendship Torn Apart By Legal Drama
The fallout stems from Lively's ongoing legal battle with her former This Is Us co-star Justin Baldoni, 40. The actress is suing him for alleged harassment and defamation linked to their 2022 film adaptation of It Ends With Us.
Court documents show how Lively's friendship with Swift was dragged into the dispute, with Justin's team alleging she attempted to use the pop star's influence to pressure changes to the film's script “ a claim sources close to Swift described as "deeply upsetting."
At the time, insiders said Swift "stepped back" from the friendship to avoid being pulled further into the controversy.
One friend said: "Taylor was deeply upset by the suggestion that she had any part in it. She wanted to stay completely out of that whole legal situation."
Blake's Silent Pain And Career Fears
While the pair had reportedly started to reconnect earlier this year, Swift's new album seems to have shut the door for good.
A source said: "Blake never imagined Taylor would stay upset for this long. The silence has been awful – it feels like she's lost a sister. She's tried contacting her through mutual friends, but most are too wary to get involved because they don’t want to risk upsetting Taylor."
Lively's inner circle say she's particularly anxious about how the feud might impact her career.
The source said: "Losing Taylor's friendship is painful enough, but Blake's really scared about what it could mean for her career. Taylor has huge influence – if Hollywood were a high school, she'd be the head cheerleader. When she decides someone's out, everyone pays attention."
Ryan Reynolds Caught In The Crossfire
Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds has also been caught in the crossfire. Baldoni recently accused him of helping shape Lively's claims against him – allegations Reynolds has not commented on.
Friends say Lively fears the damage could extend to him too. The insider said: "Blake's worried this whole situation could damage Ryan's reputation. She'd do whatever it takes to make things right, but Taylor has totally shut her out."
Privately, those close to the actress say she's struggling to sleep and replays the collapse of the friendship "over and over."
The two were so close Swift was named godmother to Lively and Reynolds' children – daughters James, 10, Inez, 8, and Betty, 5, and son Olin, 2.
A friend said: "Blake still can't wrap her head around how one poorly phrased message destroyed their whole friendship. She keeps telling people she loves Taylor and wishes they could reconnect. But those who know Taylor say that once she's closed a door, it stays shut – she doesn't go back."