EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift's Latest Blake Lively 'Attack' is Branded the 'Most Brutal Yet'

Swift, 35, revealed details of her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, during an appearance on her fiancé Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, confirming an October release of the record and teasing several track titles.

But it was the inclusion of a song named "Ruin the Friendship" that sent social media into meltdown, with fans speculating that it referenced the actress. Another track, "CANCELLED!," quickly fueled the theory, with online users claiming both songs were "very thinly veiled" attacks on Lively.

A friend close to both women said: "Blake is devastated – this isn't something she can easily move past. She really loved Taylor and never thought their friendship would fall apart like this.

"Hearing those songs has hit her hard, and seeing people online convinced they're about her just makes it even more painful."