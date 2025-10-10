'Matlock' Star David Del Rio's Wife Posts Scathing Message About His Co-star Leah Lewis After Sexual Assault Claims Got Him Fired From Series — 'The Most Disturbing Human'

After David Del Rio was fired from Matlock after his co-star Leah Lewis reportedly made a sexual assault allegation against him, the TV star's wife, Katherine Del Rio, weighed in with her thoughts, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Taking to her Instagram Story, Katherine called Lewis "the most disturbing human being" she has ever met over a close-up photo of the actress.

Katherine Del Rio's Posts About Leah Lewis

Source: @katherinewdelrio/Instagram Katherine Del Rio mocked Lewis' social media post with her one of her own.

When the allegations first came out, Lewis posted she was spending time with her mother while thanking fans for their support. Specifically, she wrote: "Mom is here, we're moving forward in love and strength. I'm in good hands. Thank you to everybody for any kind of support and care. Truly, we're moving forward in strength. Key word, strength. Please, let that be the takeaway." Katherine, in turn, posted a photo with her mother, more or less mocking Lewis' post verbatim. "Mom is here," she wrote. "We are moving forward in love and strength after what Leah did to our family. Thank you all for the love and support!"

The Alleged Sexual Assault Incident

Source: @KatherineDelRio/Instagram The assault was reported on October 2 after allegedly taking place on September 26.

According to reports, the alleged sexual assault incident took place on September 26 and involved Lewis. After an internal investigation took place on October 2, which was the same day the incident was reported, David was escorted off the set. The actor has since been written out of the show for all future episodes of Matlock. Before the alleged incident, Lewis had spoken positively about David in an interview in September 2024. "David Del Rio, who plays Billy, who plays kind of, like, my counterpart, I’ve learned so much about comedy from him," she said at the time. "He comes from a theater background, so it’s like we’re always dancing and twinkling around set."

Who Did David Del Rio Play on 'Matlock?'

Source: MEGA David played Martinez on 'Matlock.'

On Matlock, David played Martinez, a first-year associate working at the fictional Jacobson Moore law firm. Lewis plays Sarah Franklin, a first-year associate. The show is loosely based on Andy Griffith's Matlock, a legal drama that ran from 1986-1995. At the time the alleged incident was reported, the show was filming its second season. According to a news outlet, approximately half of the second season was shot, and the show is on a planned hiatus for the rest of October and November.

What Have Other 'Matlock' Stars Said About the Alleged Incident?

Source: MEGA To date, no other 'Matlock' stars have commented on the David Del Rio incident.