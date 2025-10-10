'Matlock' Star David Del Rio's Wife Posts Scathing Message About His Co-star Leah Lewis After Sexual Assault Claims Got Him Fired From Series — 'The Most Disturbing Human'
Oct. 10 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
After David Del Rio was fired from Matlock after his co-star Leah Lewis reportedly made a sexual assault allegation against him, the TV star's wife, Katherine Del Rio, weighed in with her thoughts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Taking to her Instagram Story, Katherine called Lewis "the most disturbing human being" she has ever met over a close-up photo of the actress.
Katherine Del Rio's Posts About Leah Lewis
When the allegations first came out, Lewis posted she was spending time with her mother while thanking fans for their support.
Specifically, she wrote: "Mom is here, we're moving forward in love and strength. I'm in good hands. Thank you to everybody for any kind of support and care. Truly, we're moving forward in strength. Key word, strength. Please, let that be the takeaway."
Katherine, in turn, posted a photo with her mother, more or less mocking Lewis' post verbatim.
"Mom is here," she wrote. "We are moving forward in love and strength after what Leah did to our family. Thank you all for the love and support!"
The Alleged Sexual Assault Incident
According to reports, the alleged sexual assault incident took place on September 26 and involved Lewis. After an internal investigation took place on October 2, which was the same day the incident was reported, David was escorted off the set.
The actor has since been written out of the show for all future episodes of Matlock.
Before the alleged incident, Lewis had spoken positively about David in an interview in September 2024.
"David Del Rio, who plays Billy, who plays kind of, like, my counterpart, I’ve learned so much about comedy from him," she said at the time. "He comes from a theater background, so it’s like we’re always dancing and twinkling around set."
Who Did David Del Rio Play on 'Matlock?'
On Matlock, David played Martinez, a first-year associate working at the fictional Jacobson Moore law firm. Lewis plays Sarah Franklin, a first-year associate.
The show is loosely based on Andy Griffith's Matlock, a legal drama that ran from 1986-1995.
At the time the alleged incident was reported, the show was filming its second season. According to a news outlet, approximately half of the second season was shot, and the show is on a planned hiatus for the rest of October and November.
What Have Other 'Matlock' Stars Said About the Alleged Incident?
To date, none of David and Lewis' other costars, including Kathy Bates and Jason Ritter, have made any comments about the alleged incident.
David has also not spoken out about it and has not made any social media posts in the wake of being let go from the show.