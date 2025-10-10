Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Television

'Matlock' Star David Del Rio's Wife Posts Scathing Message About His Co-star Leah Lewis After Sexual Assault Claims Got Him Fired From Series — 'The Most Disturbing Human'

Composite photo of Katherine Del Rio, David Del Rio, and Leah Lewis
Source: @katherinewdelrio/Instagram; MEGA

David Del Rio's wife is hitting back against her husband's accuser.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 10 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

After David Del Rio was fired from Matlock after his co-star Leah Lewis reportedly made a sexual assault allegation against him, the TV star's wife, Katherine Del Rio, weighed in with her thoughts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Katherine called Lewis "the most disturbing human being" she has ever met over a close-up photo of the actress.

Article continues below advertisement

Katherine Del Rio's Posts About Leah Lewis

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of David Del Rio and Katherine Del Rio.
Source: @katherinewdelrio/Instagram

Katherine Del Rio mocked Lewis' social media post with her one of her own.

When the allegations first came out, Lewis posted she was spending time with her mother while thanking fans for their support.

Specifically, she wrote: "Mom is here, we're moving forward in love and strength. I'm in good hands. Thank you to everybody for any kind of support and care. Truly, we're moving forward in strength. Key word, strength. Please, let that be the takeaway."

Katherine, in turn, posted a photo with her mother, more or less mocking Lewis' post verbatim.

"Mom is here," she wrote. "We are moving forward in love and strength after what Leah did to our family. Thank you all for the love and support!"

Article continues below advertisement

The Alleged Sexual Assault Incident

Photo of Katherine Del Rio Instagram Story
Source: @KatherineDelRio/Instagram

The assault was reported on October 2 after allegedly taking place on September 26.

According to reports, the alleged sexual assault incident took place on September 26 and involved Lewis. After an internal investigation took place on October 2, which was the same day the incident was reported, David was escorted off the set.

The actor has since been written out of the show for all future episodes of Matlock.

Before the alleged incident, Lewis had spoken positively about David in an interview in September 2024.

"David Del Rio, who plays Billy, who plays kind of, like, my counterpart, I’ve learned so much about comedy from him," she said at the time. "He comes from a theater background, so it’s like we’re always dancing and twinkling around set."

Article continues below advertisement

Who Did David Del Rio Play on 'Matlock?'

Photo of David Del Rio
Source: MEGA

David played Martinez on 'Matlock.'

On Matlock, David played Martinez, a first-year associate working at the fictional Jacobson Moore law firm. Lewis plays Sarah Franklin, a first-year associate.

The show is loosely based on Andy Griffith's Matlock, a legal drama that ran from 1986-1995.

At the time the alleged incident was reported, the show was filming its second season. According to a news outlet, approximately half of the second season was shot, and the show is on a planned hiatus for the rest of October and November.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo Mel Brooks, Adolf Hitler

EXCLUSIVE: Mel Brooks Sparks Outrage With His New Hitler Gag — 'He Has No Idea What Wokery Is!'

Photo of Lisa Loring

EXCLUSIVE: The Horrific Life of the Original Wednesday Addams Revealed After Jenna Ortega Made the Goth a Hit Again — From Addiction to Porn-Star Marriage

What Have Other 'Matlock' Stars Said About the Alleged Incident?

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Cast of 'Matlock'
Source: MEGA

To date, no other 'Matlock' stars have commented on the David Del Rio incident.

To date, none of David and Lewis' other costars, including Kathy Bates and Jason Ritter, have made any comments about the alleged incident.

David has also not spoken out about it and has not made any social media posts in the wake of being let go from the show.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.