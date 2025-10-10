EXCLUSIVE: Mel Brooks Sparks Outrage With His New Hitler Gag — 'He Has No Idea What Wokery Is!'

The line, intended as a callback to his long-standing defense of lampooning dictators, drew immediate condemnation on social media, where users accused him of "mocking history" and "ignoring modern sensitivities."

A source close to the comedian has now claimed: "Mel honestly doesn't see what all the fuss is about. He's been making jokes about Hitler for nearly 60 years and never once meant them in support of the man. To him, comedy is about taking power away from evil, not giving it back. He just doesn't get the idea of 'wokery' – it's like another language to him."

Brooks, whose iconic 1967 film The Producers famously featured the song Springtime for Hitler, has long defended his decision to satirize Nazism.

When the film first premiered, he faced protests from rabbis and Jewish organizations before eventually winning them over with his argument that ridicule was the most powerful form of resistance.