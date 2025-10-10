Prince William Breaks Down In Tears As He Discusses Suicide During Heartbreaking Interview
Oct. 10 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Prince William fought back tears as he spoke with a woman who lost her husband to suicide, RadarOnline.com can report.
The future king sat with Rhian Mannings in a special video to coincide with World Mental Health Day.
In the video, released by Kensington Palace, William urged viewers to reach out to their family and friends about their personal struggles and hardships.
The Prince of Wales spoke with Mannings, who lost her one-year-old son, George, suddenly in 2012 to an undiagnosed illness. Five days later, her husband, Paul, died by suicide.
Mannings said Paul blamed himself for their son's death.
During their emotional conversation, William, 43, asked her how she had coped with her sudden and shocking loss, and how she was able to raise two children on her own.
Mannings answered: "I look back and I still don't know how we survived it," to which William followed, "Unfortunately, there's still a lot of stigma around suicide. Did you feel that at the time?"
The widow answered: "I was quite surprised by it. I'd never been touched by suicide. It was something that happened on the news. No one would talk about it."
A Life-Changing Moment
Mannings revealed how her world changed after her husband's suicide: "I will forever go over those last few days with him, wondering what I missed. We were just so happy, and I think this just shows it really can happen to anyone."
William then asked her what she would say to her late husband if she could.
"I would just like to sit him down like this and just say, 'Why didn’t you come to me?' Because he’s missed out on just so much joy, and we would have been OK," she replied.
"And I think that’s what the hardest thing is, we would have been OK."
The Importance of Talking
William was visibly moved by her words, and needed a moment to compose himself. At that point, Mannings became a shoulder to cry on, as she gently asked the prince, "Are you OK?"
He replied: "It's hard to ask these questions."
"You've experienced loss yourself," said a sympathetic Mannings. "Life can throw you these awful curve balls. By talking about it, by having hope, you can continue."
William agreed: "The best way to prevent suicide is to talk about it. Talk about it early. Talk about it with your loved ones – those you trust, your friends."
Tragic Stats
The video was released on World Mental Health Day to highlight suicide prevention efforts. According to statistics cited in the video, someone in the U.K. dies by suicide every 90 minutes.
Kensington Palace also announced that The Prince and Princess of Wales’ Royal Foundation is launching a new National Suicide Prevention Network, aiming to bring charities together to transform suicide prevention overseas.
The network, which will operate across the U.K., will work to understand more about the root causes of suicide and to offer support for those affected.
In a statement, William said he wanted to "build a bold, unified national response to the heartbreaking and preventable tragedy of suicide,"