EXCLUSIVE: The Horrific Life of the Original Wednesday Addams Revealed After Jenna Ortega Made the Goth a Hit Again — From Addiction to Porn-Star Marriage
Oct. 10 2025, Published 6:22 p.m. ET
Lisa Loring, the first actress to bring Wednesday Addams to life, was only five years old when she became the face of America's favorite creepy child – but her life after The Addams Family was far darker than anything seen on screen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As Jenna Ortega, 23, breathes new life into the morbid character for a new generation, details of Loring's own horror story have resurfaced – and it is a tale of addiction, tragedy and a doomed marriage to a porn star.
A Childhood In The Spotlight
Born Lisa Ann DeCinces in 1958 on the Marshall Islands to US Navy parents, Loring became a household name in 1964 after being cast in The Addams Family. Her sweet but spooky portrayal of Wednesday – a pigtailed girl with a pet spider named Homer and a headless doll she called Marie Antoinette – defined the character for decades.
Off set, though, her own childhood was marked by turmoil. Her parents divorced soon after her birth, and she was raised by her mother, Judith Ann Callies, who later died from alcoholism when Loring was 14.
"I got it because of my pout," she once said of her successful audition, recalling how producer Nat Perrin chose her because she resembled Carolyn Jones, who played her on-screen mother, Morticia.
She said: "Carolyn and John (Astin, who played Gomez) were like parents to me. You couldn't have picked a better cast."
Speaking to TV Times years later, a friend said about Loring: "She was adored on that set, but once the lights went out, Hollywood didn't know what to do with her."
Fame Fades And Struggles Begin
After The Addams Family ended in 1966, Loring, then six, found it hard to recapture the fame. She landed small roles in The Girl from U.N.C.L.E. and Fantasy Island before joining the long-running soap As the World Turns as rebellious teen Cricket Montgomery.
But as the 1980s arrived, her career declined, and she drifted into B-movie horror, appearing in low-budget titles such as Blood Frenzy.
Behind the scenes, Loring was battling substance abuse and heartbreak.
Friends said she turned to drugs and alcohol to cope with fading fame and mounting debt.
"She was chasing that early success and couldn't find it again," a former co-star said.
In 1990, she checked into rehab after what she later described as a near-death spiral.
Love, Loss And A Doomed Marriage
Her personal life proved equally stormy. Loring married four times, including to adult film actor Jerry Butler, whom she met while working as a makeup artist on the adult set of Traci’s Big Trick.
"I would not be involved with someone who did that," she said at the time. "He was going behind my back and lying to me – that was it."
Butler continued performing in porn films after their marriage, leading to their divorce in 1992.
Tragedy struck again in 1991 when Loring discovered the body of her close friend Kelly Van Dyke, niece of actor Dick Van Dyke, who had taken her own life.
Loring attempted suicide shortly afterward, later saying she felt "haunted by loss."
A Quiet Ending And Lasting Legacy
The actress eventually remarried and rebuilt her life as a makeup artist and designer, though she rarely discussed her Hollywood past. She died in 2023, aged 64, following a stroke.
But her influence endures.
Ortega has said her viral dance sequence in Netflix's Wednesday paid tribute to Loring's original moves.
She told Jimmy Fallon in 2022: "I paid homage to Lisa Loring, the first Wednesday Addams. I did a little bit of her shuffle that she does… it's there – I know it is."
For fans, it was a fitting nod to the actress who defined the Addams girl – a role that brought her fame, but no fairy tale ending.