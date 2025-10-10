EXCLUSIVE: The Horrific Life of the Original Wednesday Addams Revealed After Jenna Ortega Made the Goth a Hit Again — From Addiction to Porn-Star Marriage

As Jenna Ortega , 23, breathes new life into the morbid character for a new generation, details of Loring's own horror story have resurfaced – and it is a tale of addiction, tragedy and a doomed marriage to a porn star.

Lisa Loring , the first actress to bring Wednesday Addams to life, was only five years old when she became the face of America's favorite creepy child – but her life after The Addams Family was far darker than anything seen on screen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Born Lisa Ann DeCinces in 1958 on the Marshall Islands to US Navy parents, Loring became a household name in 1964 after being cast in The Addams Family. Her sweet but spooky portrayal of Wednesday – a pigtailed girl with a pet spider named Homer and a headless doll she called Marie Antoinette – defined the character for decades.

Off set, though, her own childhood was marked by turmoil. Her parents divorced soon after her birth, and she was raised by her mother, Judith Ann Callies, who later died from alcoholism when Loring was 14.

"I got it because of my pout," she once said of her successful audition, recalling how producer Nat Perrin chose her because she resembled Carolyn Jones, who played her on-screen mother, Morticia.

She said: "Carolyn and John (Astin, who played Gomez) were like parents to me. You couldn't have picked a better cast."

Speaking to TV Times years later, a friend said about Loring: "She was adored on that set, but once the lights went out, Hollywood didn't know what to do with her."