Ryan Reynolds Callously Mocks His 'Violence and Breast' Loving Only Son — Claims He'd Have Given Himself a 'Punching Vasectomy' If He and Blake Lively Had Three Boys
Oct. 10 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Ryan Reynolds made some callous comments about his only son, Olin, putting his foot in his mouth once again in the latest controversy involving the actor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Deadpool star, 48, claimed during an appearance on Seth Meyers' NBC late-night talk show that he "never" would have had four children with wife Blake Lively if their son had been born first instead of their three daughters, even going so far as to claim he would have rather had a vasectomy than more little boys.
Not a Happy Boy Dad
During the Thursday, October 9, appearance, Meyers recalled that the last time Reynolds appeared on his show was when he and Lively, 38, had just started their family with the arrival of daughter James, 10. The duo went on to add two more daughters, Inez, 9, and Betty, 6, before their only son came along in February 2023.
Reynolds described their peaceful life prior to Olin's arrival, saying, "There's nothing violent in our home. There's nothing creepy," before claiming, "That kid came out with three things on his mind. It was violence, breasts, and engines."
"I really don't understand where this comes from," The Proposal star huffed while perplexed about his son's behavior after years of blissfully being a girl dad.
'A Punching Vasectomy'
Reynolds claimed their family wouldn't have expanded as it did if he and Lively had welcomed sons instead of daughters.
"I can't, if I had, like, three boys at first, I would never. There's no way," the Canadian native groused about the prospect.
"I would give myself a punching vasectomy," Reynolds sneered, making a fist and shaking it towards his nether regions to get the point across.
"Like, there's no way I would allow that to happen," he fumed to nervous laughs from the audience.
Different Feelings About Their Son
The Aviation Gin founder rhapsodized about his daughters, sighing, "Three girls, ah, just so easy. And then just the boy who's like, gotta break everything."
Reynolds then quipped, "I'm, like, in direct competition with this young man."
That statement was quite revealing, considering Lively gushed over her little boy during a May appearance on Meyers' show, describing their special relationship.
"My little boy is so romantic. When I walk in, he goes, ‘Mama, my love!’ Oh, he’s just a dream," the A Simple Favor star raved about Olin.
'I'm the Love of His Life'
While Lively admitted there was "chaos at all times" around the house with four kids, she said Olin was "different" from her daughters at his age.
"Like he just announces that I’m the love of his life at all times, which is just the best feeling in the world," the Gossip Girl alum swooned.
Lively even joked she made her wardrobe choices each morning on what her son might like, without mentioning her husband.
"I get dressed every day like a girl in middle school, and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I hope he thinks…I hope he says something,” she blushed.