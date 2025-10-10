Ryan Reynolds Callously Mocks His 'Violence and Breast' Loving Only Son — Claims He'd Have Given Himself a 'Punching Vasectomy' If He and Blake Lively Had Three Boys

The Deadpool star, 48, claimed during an appearance on Seth Meyers ' NBC late-night talk show that he "never" would have had four children with wife Blake Lively if their son had been born first instead of their three daughters, even going so far as to claim he would have rather had a vasectomy than more little boys.

Reynolds whined about how life was so much easier with three daughters before his son came along.

During the Thursday, October 9, appearance, Meyers recalled that the last time Reynolds appeared on his show was when he and Lively, 38, had just started their family with the arrival of daughter James, 10. The duo went on to add two more daughters, Inez, 9, and Betty, 6, before their only son came along in February 2023.

Reynolds described their peaceful life prior to Olin's arrival, saying, "There's nothing violent in our home. There's nothing creepy," before claiming, "That kid came out with three things on his mind. It was violence, breasts, and engines."

"I really don't understand where this comes from," The Proposal star huffed while perplexed about his son's behavior after years of blissfully being a girl dad.