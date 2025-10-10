EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Nepo Babies Who Turned on Their Parents — From Brooklyn Beckham to Brad Pitt's Kids

It's sparked a fresh debate around privilege and fame as he is only one of a string of celebrity offspring to openly reject their parents' influence, sometimes cutting ties altogether.

From Brooklyn's uneasy relationship with David and Victoria Beckham to Frances Bean Cobain's courtroom split from Courtney Love and the Jolie-Pitt children's quiet renunciation of their father's name, these stories show the complicated fallout of growing up under constant scrutiny.

Friends of Brooklyn said tensions first flared in 2022 when his wife, actress Nicola Peltz, opted not to wear a wedding dress designed by Victoria. "It caused a lot of hurt feelings," said a source close to the family. "It's not about the dress anymore – it's about independence."

In the months since, Brooklyn and Nicola have settled in the US, skipping family birthdays and public events. His dad David, 50, has repeatedly tried to extend an olive branch, but the couple appear determined to live life on their own terms.