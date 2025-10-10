Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Nepo Babies Who Turned on Their Parents — From Brooklyn Beckham to Brad Pitt's Kids

Split photos of Brookllyn Beckham, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Frances Bean Cobain
Source: MEGA

Radar exposed celeb nepo babies who turned on their famous parents

Oct. 10 2025, Published 5:57 p.m. ET

Brooklyn Beckham is at the center of a growing Hollywood trend – celebrity children publicly breaking away from their famous parents, and RadarOnline.com has the inside story on the most rebellious nepo babies.

Once known for appearing at his parents' events and modeling their effortless brand of family unity, 26-year-old Brooklyn has now become a symbol of the "nepos" choosing to distance themselves from the legacies that made them household names.

Brooklyn and Nicola's Break from the Beckham Legacy

Photo of David, Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham led Hollywood’s nepo babies in breaking from their famous parents.

It's sparked a fresh debate around privilege and fame as he is only one of a string of celebrity offspring to openly reject their parents' influence, sometimes cutting ties altogether.

From Brooklyn's uneasy relationship with David and Victoria Beckham to Frances Bean Cobain's courtroom split from Courtney Love and the Jolie-Pitt children's quiet renunciation of their father's name, these stories show the complicated fallout of growing up under constant scrutiny.

Friends of Brooklyn said tensions first flared in 2022 when his wife, actress Nicola Peltz, opted not to wear a wedding dress designed by Victoria. "It caused a lot of hurt feelings," said a source close to the family. "It's not about the dress anymore – it's about independence."

In the months since, Brooklyn and Nicola have settled in the US, skipping family birthdays and public events. His dad David, 50, has repeatedly tried to extend an olive branch, but the couple appear determined to live life on their own terms.

Hollywood Families Torn Apart

Photo of Frances Bean Cobain and Courtney Love
Source: MEGA

Frances Bean Cobain sought a restraining order against Courtney Love over her drug use.

But sibling tensions have long overshadowed other famous families. Kate Hudson and her brother Oliver remain estranged from their biological father, Bill Hudson, despite years of attempted reconciliation.

In 2015, Oliver posted a searing Father's Day message reading: "Happy Abandonment Day!" while Kate publicly thanked her stepfather, Kurt Russell, for raising her. Bill responded furiously, saying he "no longer recognized Oliver and Kate as my own."

Nearly a decade later, he has softened his stance. "All families have rifts," he said last year. "It's nice that ours is healing."

Frances Bean Cobain's Painful Past

Photo of Shiloh and Brand Pitt
Source: MEGA

Shiloh Jolie filed legal papers to remove ‘Pitt’ from her name after her parents’ split.

Frances Bean Cobain, the only child of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, endured a far more turbulent path. After her mother lost custody of her in 2003, Frances filed for a restraining order six years later, describing Courtney's drug use in painful detail.

"She rarely eats. She often falls asleep in her bed while smoking," Frances testified. Their relationship slowly recovered, with Courtney saying in 2014 their bond was "really good."

Frances later told RuPaul's podcast: "When my mum is on a healthy path, she's one of the most fulfilling, beautiful people I've ever met."

Source: SPOTIFY

Frances Bean Cobain told RuPaul’s podcast her mother was beautiful when healthy.

A New Generation Redefines Family Ties

Photo of Zahara and Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

Zahara Jolie introduced herself as 'Zahara Jolie' during a Spelman College ceremony.

Even Hollywood royalty Drew Barrymore spent years estranged from her mother, Jaid, after being institutionalized as a teen. Drew said: "It's the hardest subject in my life. We can't really be in each other's lives at this point."

Yet she continues to support Jaid financially, saying: "I will always support her. I can't turn my back on the person who gave me my life."

And for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's six children, the rejection has been quiet but unmistakable. Since the couple's 2016 split, several have dropped their father's surname.

Shiloh recently filed legal papers to remove 'Pitt' from their names, while Zahara introduced herself as 'Zahara Jolie' during a Spelman College ceremony. Vivienne was credited only as 'Vivienne Jolie' on The Outsiders playbill she worked on with her mother.

For these high-profile offspring, the message seems clear – a showbiz legacy is a burden they would rather rewrite on their own terms.

